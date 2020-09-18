A Pulaski man was arrested and charged with first-degree felony theft by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 14.
Frank Oman, 46, was charged after a complaint surfaced about alleged unfinished work in Limestone County, according to LCSD.
However, the case has led to further allegations of misconduct after his employer, ACE, LLC. SOLAR, was notified of the incident.
CEO Chuck Boggs issued a statement to customers notifying them of the now former employee’s arrest and further alleged that Oman had embezzled more than $168,000, while also falsifying signatures and documents.
“Frank has been terminated for his misconduct and theft charges that have been filed against him,” the statement reads. “We are sending out this notice to ensure our customers that you come first and foremost to us here at ACE, LLC. SOLAR. Although this has been a very alarming chain of events happen[ing], we want you to hear it straight from us.”
According to LCSD, a federal investigation is also currently ongoing.
