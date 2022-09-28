The rash of billboard signs in Pulaski over the past few years has finally landed the subject in front of the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission (PRPC).
Pulaski Mayor and PRPC member Pat Ford said he has received several calls concerning one particular billboard sign that has been erected on the north end of town.
“I know we have talked about a sign ordinance for a long time,” Ford said, adding that maybe starting with “something small” and not getting into temporary signs would be a way to get some regulations in place.
Ford said the ordinance would need to start with the planning commission to be considered ultimately as an ordinance by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“I think the city council was pretty much in favor of us doing that…,” Ford said.
“We need one,” PRPC Chairman Tony Gomillion said of a sign ordinance.
The planning commission decided to discuss the matter further during a called meeting that would be
scheduled.
Commercial Residence
Another instance of commercially zoned property being used as a residence was brought before the planning commission last week.
The commission heard that the owners of Golden Buffet on West College Street had been given until the end of September to move out anyone living in a house behind the restaurant.
A representative for the Golden Buffet owners said restaurant employees, not the owners, live in the home and have nowhere else to go.
She said the operations as such had been the same for 20 years. The timing was another thing she questioned.
The commission heard the restaurant had been leased from the building’s previous owner since 2016; but after the restaurant was purchased by new owners, police showed up within five months of the transfer of ownership to say no one could live in the house, which is considered a commercial building.
The Golden Buffet representative said the owners did not understand there was a problem with people living in the house since nothing changed other than the ownership.
“Which I can assure you has absolutely nothing to do with, poor timing I understand, but nothing to do with [it],” Ford said.
The Golden Buffet representative said due to the language barrier , the owners cannot hire local employees, and their employees come from other states to work there, having nowhere to live.
The board heard that the owners do not understand why previous owners were allowed to use the building for housing, adding that they had purchased the property thinking it would remain as such — a restaurant with a home for its employees in the back.
She said it is a difficult time to find employees, too.
“We are certainly heavy-hearted for the burden and the inconvenience, and I assure you we’re going to try to help you understand as many options as we have,” Gomillion said of the property that is zoned C3. “We did some preliminary discussion and have a couple of ideas of things that could be done…”
“We have had other situations very similar to that, that we have since rectified,” Ford
said.
“Clarifying the options” could be considered during a work session, Gomillion said.
Ford said he could speak with the city attorney about getting an extension for another 30 days.
“We will work to understand the options going forward — redrawing property lines or whatever that is — to try to help you find creative solutions that are within the law,” Gomillion
said.
“We want to be business-friendly,” Ford said. “That’s our job really, but we also need to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
In other business
during its meeting Sept. 22, the commission:
• Approved a site plat for CB&S Bank to move the location of its sign.
“I appreciate the improvements,” Gomillion said. “It’s exciting.”
• Approved to send to the city council for its recommendation the annexation of 16 acres located on Elkton Pike. The commission heard this is connected to the 50-plus acres that was annexed into the city earlier this year.
A representative said the 16 acres are expected to be used as additional residential property.
