With the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission receiving monthly requests, it is imperative members receive the appropriate copies to view ahead of meetings.
Commission member Robert Bee said, at the Oct. 28 meeting, the commission should stick with its requirements of half- and whole-size plans being submitted at least 10 days before the meeting.
“We need to hold that,” Bee said.
“I don’t think we should have a guideline in place we don’t enforce,” Commission Chairman Tony Gomillion said. “We either change the guideline to give people more time or we enforce the one we have.”
The commission agreed that hard copies would need to be delivered 10 days prior or it would not be included during the next meeting.
Frito Lay
City Administrator Terry Harrison said Frito Lay is still working on Phase 1 of its expansion that includes additional office space.
“I think our main concern was parking,” Gomillion said.
As discussed at previous planning commission meetings, with the addition/expansion of the popcorn line, more parking will be needed and expanding the office area will eliminate some parking spaces as well.
A representative with Frito Lay said the expansion includes three phases.
There is currently an agreement in principle with the Edelman property owner for one acre of land, and with it there is expected to be about 200 parking spaces, the representative said.
He said the tentative completion date is April 2022.
Commission member Pat Ford requested an updated letter with the parking plans included in it.
The commission approved the site plat dependent upon receiving the updated letter prior to issuing the building permit.
In other business, the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission:
• Approved the Brownlow Body Shop site plat subject to changing the outflow from the retention pond to culverts with the proper elevation and be submitted to Harrison prior to receiving the building permit.
• Approved the CB&S site plat as submitted.
