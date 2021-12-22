Games could soon be held under the lights at Giles County Rotary Soccer Complex.
With the lack of lighting at the Rotary Soccer Park, games have been limited to daytime hours. The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, however, approved an appropriation to the Giles County Soccer Association of up to $175,000 to assist with lighting the fields at the park.
“The Giles County Soccer Association handles the capital improvements of the park, there is an oversight committee that does the day-to-day operations and then there is the Giles County Soccer league that is simply a tenant, just like anybody else would be — the high school, the middle schools or anyone else that wanted to use the park,” Mayor Pat Ford explained. “So that kind of gives you an idea of the structure they have there.”
“My understanding, if the lighting goes up, then the men’s and women’s Giles County High School soccer teams will be playing their matches at Rotary Park,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
As well as Bridgeforth and South Giles, Ford added.
“I think we ought to have either a new stated agreement or something written to say, ‘we are doing this because,’ for whatever that situation might be,” Alderman Hardin Franklin said.
Franklin abstained from the vote.
Mayoral Appointment
The city council approved the appointment of Keith Miles, a local contractor and owner of Pulaski Event Center, to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
“He is pretty excited about being a part of this and being a part of our community,” Ford said.
In other business during its regular session Dec. 14, the city council:
• Approved annual liquor store license renewals.
• Approved a parade permit for the NAACP Monday, Jan. 17.
• Approved a resolution to combine change orders for the North First Street sidewalk project. Harrison said he believed the final walk-through would be Dec. 22.
• Approved a resolution for annual work request in order to receive the county’s assistance if certain equipment/manpower is ever needed.
• Heard the women’s soccer team at UT Southern are NAIA National Champions.
“Just wanted to say congratulations to the coaches and their team for not only representing the university well but representing our community well,” Ford said.
The board will next meet in work session at City Hall Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
