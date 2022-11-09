Pulaski voters elected a new mayor while Ardmore, Tenn., voters re-elected their mayor in the Nov. 8 general election that also included a county “liquor by the drink” referendum.
The results from Tuesday are unofficial until the Giles County Election Commission certifies the election, which is scheduled for Nov. 23.
J.J. Brindley was the overwhelming choice for Pulaski voters to be their next mayor. Brindley received 1,124 votes and his closest opponent Larry Worsham received 536. John Amlaner finished with 52 votes. Current Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford did not seek re-election.
It was the six-candidate race for three open aldermen seats on the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen that provided the suspense as election results were revealed throughout the evening Tuesday.
In the end, incumbent Jerry Bryant received the most votes with 926 and Tony Gentry had the second highest total at 719. The race for the third open seat was extremely close among the four other candidates. Incumbent Pat Miles’ 641 votes narrowly edged out Janice Marks Tucker’s 639 votes to claim the third seat. Tasha D. Williams had 569 votes and Tammy Mathis 563.
The current city council will serve until the first regular meeting after the election results are certified. With the Election Commission scheduled to certify the results Nov. 23, the newly elected board members are expected to take their positions at the city council’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Incumbent Ardmore, Tenn., Mayor Mike Magnusson was re-elected by a ratio of almost 2-to-1, holding off the challenge of current Alderman Wayne Harvell and Jonathan Lee Peters. Magnusson received 229 votes, Harvell 119 and Peters 46.
Incumbent Ardmore aldermen Jason Sherman and Spencer Smith were re-elected to the city board along with former alderman Joe Stagner. They were the only three candidates seeking three open seats. Stagner received 218 votes, Sherman 212 and Smith 194.
The only countywide issue on the ballot was a referendum considering the sale of alcoholic beverage for on-premises consumption in Giles County.
Pulaski, Ardmore and Minor Hill already allow what is known as “liquor by the drink” within their limits.
The referendum to allow it throughout the county passed 3,484 to 1,552.
• Gov. Bill Lee was re-elected to serve his second term.
• State Rep. Clay Doggett of Giles County was also re-elected.
• All four state constitutional amendments passed statewide.
• Scott DesJarlais was re-elected as the District 4 U.S. Representative.
