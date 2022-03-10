There are a lot of decisions for voters to make in 2022 with general elections scheduled in August and November.
State, federal, county and city elections are all set to be determined in both general elections, and both elections will feature countywide referendums.
Candidate qualifying for the Aug. 4 general election is currently underway. Candidates have until noon April 7 to obtain their qualification papers and return them to the Giles County Election Commission office in the basement of the Giles County Courthouse Annex. The deadline for a qualified candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot is noon April 14.
Voters who are not already registered have until July 5 to register to vote in the Aug. 4 election. To determine your registration status, call the Giles County Election Commission at 363-2424 or visit the office. You can also register to vote and find more information about local and state elections online by visiting the Giles County Election Commission website at votegilescounty.com.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election will be July 15-30.
County offices and seats on the ballot for Aug. 4 include:
• County Commission — all 21 seats for all districts
• County Executive — currently held by Melissa Greene
• Sheriff — currently held by Kyle Helton
• Trustee — currently held by Janice Curtis
• Circuit Court Clerk — currently held by Natalie Oakley
• County Clerk — currently held by Carol Wade
• Register of Deeds — currently held by Tammy Helton
• General Sessions Judge — currently held by Chip Richardson
• School Board — full-term seats for districts 1,3,5 and 7 and an unexpired-term seat for district 4
Referendum
Also on the Aug. 4 ballot will be a referendum asking voters to implement countywide a quarter of a percent sales tax that is already collected inside the city of Pulaski. Half of the revenue collected from the sales tax is required to go to Giles County schools if it is implemented countywide.
City Elections
Three local municipalities will also hold elections. The City of Elkton will elect their mayor and two aldermen. The City of Minor Hill will elect their mayor, two full-term aldermen and one unexpired-term alderman. The City of Lynnville will elect three aldermen.
Judicial District
Giles County is part of Judicial District 22, which also includes Lawrence, Maury and Wayne counties.
On the Aug. 4 ballot for the 22nd Judicial District are all four Circuit Court Judge seats, District Attorney and Public Defender.
State
On Aug. 4, statewide primaries will be held for voters from each party to choose their candidates to run in the November general election.
Those seats include governor, U.S. House District 4, Tennessee House District 70, Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 28.
November
On Nov. 8, voters across the county and state will also have some decisions to make.
The November general election will feature the statewide races for governor, U.S. House District 4, Tennessee House District 70, Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 28.
Locally, voters in Pulaski and Ardmore will choose their municipal representatives. Candidate qualifying for these city elections will be from June 20-Aug. 18.
The last day to register to vote in the November election will be Oct. 11.
Early voting in the November election will be Oct. 19-Nov. 3.
Voters across Giles County will be asked to vote for or against a referendum to allow liquor by the drink throughout the county.
