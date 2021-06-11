New directions from the state concerning a pay raise for elected county officials is among the changes to Giles County’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
The county commission will consider the 2021-22 budget when it meets in monthly session at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
In a marathon session recently, the commission’s budget committee went through the entire budget, resulting in a recommended balanced budget. See the May 26 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN for more information on the bulk of the proposed county budget.
The budget committee convened again June 3 with a few changes needed in what had been agreed upon. The committee also considered amendments to the current fiscal year budget.
County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners advised the committee that recent direction given by the state is that all elected officials should receive a 2 percent raise.
Moore-Sumners said the proposed county general fund budget now includes the 2 percent raises for all elected officials and department heads, along with the 2 percent raises for other county employees and 27th pay period funding that had already been recommended.
To fund the raises, Moore-Sumners said she asked Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt to rerun estimated numbers on property tax income growth. That re-evaluation showed enough in funding to cover all the raises except for $4,300, which was recommended to come out of the county’s fund balance.
The committee approved the changes to the proposed 2021-22 budget and the newly assessed property collection estimates.
Another addition to the 2021-22 budget is the recommendation of an appropriation of $2,500 to the Giles County Veterans Alliance. The appropriation had been left out when the budget was initially discussed, but was reconsidered at the June 3 meeting and was recommended by a vote of 6-1 with Commissioner David Wamble voting against.
2020-21 Amendments
The budget committee approved an amendment to the current fiscal year budget that funds a one-time donation by the county to the University of Tennessee Southern/Martin Methodist College, which is part of a community effort to raise funds to help with transition costs related to the merger of Martin Methodist into the University of Tennessee System.
Moore-Sumners recommended the county commission consider funding the donation from the current fiscal year, which the committee did by a vote of 5-2 with commissioners Gayle Jones and Harold Brooks voting against.
The full county commission will consider the amendment at the June 24 meeting.
Other amendments involved the recommendation of a pass-through housing grant, moving funds in the Giles County Animal Shelter budget and moving funds in the current budget that had been approved for autopsies. Recommendations of all these amendments were approved to go to the full county commission.
