The requirements for the proposed dog park on Rhodes Street have been met, according to information Mayor Pat Ford gave the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its work session last week.
Ford said he is waiting to hear back from the Tennessee Dog Park Dash grant before bids are sought on the dog park.
Splash Pad
City Administrator Terry Harrison said he has been working with an engineer on the splash pad proposed to replace the community pool at the Pulaski Recreation Center. He said the two lowest bidders are being considered.
After these bidders submit their recommendations, including their experience and the equipment they plan to use, it will be determined if they can meet the required specifications for the project, Harrison noted.
With Harrison and the engineer having authority to grant the project to the lowest and best bidder, he informed the board it would be based on this information and if either of the two lowest bidders are not chosen, it will be because they did not meet these requirements.
“This will be one of the largest splash pads in the southern regional Tennessee area and might be the biggest in the state of Tennessee,” Harrison said.
Just like with the pool, there will be an admission fee to get into the splash pad.
“With this being one of the first ones in this area, I think we will see the usage go way up,” Harrison insisted.
Update from EDC
The city council received an update on unemployment from EDC Director David Hamilton.
Giles County’s unemployment rate was 5 percent in December, down from 7.1 perccent in November. Hamilton noted that the state unemployement rate was at 7.4 percent while the national average is 6.9 percent.
A prospective project to make metal automotive parts that has been looking to purchase the Timken building is progressing, Hamilton said. He informed the board that Phase I is expected to be a $50 million investment and would employ an estimated 100 workers, and Phase II would be an addition to the building within two to three years and add approximately 200 more employees.
Other information from Hamilton at the Jan. 19 work session included:
•An “issue” with the surveyor, has delayed the process of certifying Lot 15. Other surveyors are being sought to continue the work.
• EDC and the Industrial Development Board are seeking a new auditor due to the passing of the previous auditor.
• A UT focus committee is going to be organized to prepare for the merger with Martin Methodist College. There will also be subcommittees that branch out for housing, etc. and report back to the
committee.
