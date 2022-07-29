The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission continues to discuss a recommendation to more clearly define what constitutes a residence in the city’s C-1 district.
Yesterday (Thursday) the planning commission decided on two changes to the zoning ordinance to send to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen for its consideration.
“Gotta start somewhere,” PRPC member Robert Bee said.
The discussion began after the city council received a complaint about a residence being located on the first floor of a commercial business. The MTAS zoning definition of a residence has been the place where you sleep. PRPC member and Alderman Ricky Keith said that was like defining your dining area by where you eat, which could sometimes even include your car.
The planning commission has since posited that a mere definition cannot include every facet that might be attempted and that it also needed to be enforceable.
Commission member, serving as chair, and Mayor Pat Ford, said that in all the zoning ordinance amendments going back to 2000 “…it’s pretty dang clear to me that we say in every one of these, ‘you can’t be in a residential on street level. Period.’”
It was recognized that this discussion has been going on for some time.
“Again… I want to save our commercial district,” Ford said. “I want to make sure that we have business in our downtown commercial district, especially the downtown area and beyond, and it not be residential.”
“I realize we need residential,” he said. “We do in our community, but I’m not sure that that’s exactly the way to get that at this point.
“There’s too many opportunities on second floor… in a basement level and do a multifamily deal…”
PRPC member Kathy Pigg asked about residential in basements to which City Administrator Terry Harrison said it is allowed in the C1 district for multifamily.
The commission voted to recommend the following to the city council: the definition of the word residence as the space of one’s permanent home in a particular place that conforms to all building codes and zoning regulations; and for a plat or plan for second floor residential in a commercial building to be submitted to the planning commission for its consideration before issuance of a building permit.
In other business during its July 28 meeting, the planning commission:
• Approved a site plat for the Pulaski Medical Clinic that is proposed to be a 3,180-square-feet urgent care facility.
• Approved a site plat for the Wright Paving Asphalt Plant.
“It would be good for our community to have an asphalt plant,” Harrison said.
