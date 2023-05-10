The Giles County Commission will consider a resolution declaring that individual rights will trump state or federal mandates in Giles County.
The proposed resolution generated significant discussion among members of the county commission’s Legislative Committee last week, and ultimately passed through committee on a split vote.
The final section of the proposed resolution states:
“1. The Giles County Executive nor the Giles County Commission shall institute a mask mandate covering the entirety of the county, nor will any county-owned properties or institutions require masks.
“2. The Giles County Executive nor the Giles County Commission shall issue any executive orders, decrees, laws, ordinances or resolutions that restrict the ability of a citizen to open or conduct their business or that restricts capacity in their business beyond the regulations of basic fire and building codes.
“3. The right to freedom of worship is an essential activity that will not be infringed upon by requiring any centers of worship to close or limit capacity beyond that of reasonable fire and building codes.
“4. There will be no county resources of any kind spent enforcing unconstitutional lockdowns or mandates issued by the United States government or the government of the State of
Tennessee.
“SECTION 2: That all orders and resolutions in conflict herewith be and the same are hereby repealed and this resolution shall take effect immediately upon its passage.”
Commissioner Caleb Savage (District 4), who brought the resolution to the table, recognized that Giles County did not mandate masks and other measures during the COVID pandemic, but that some counties did, including 50 percent capacity restrictions on restaurants.
“This establishes that it is between a person’s beliefs and their doctor on how they manage their health,” Savage said. “ I have taken care of hundreds of COVID patients. Your rights don’t go out the door just because of safety.
“This says if the government issues mandates, we are not going to use county resources to follow these kinds of orders,” Savage continued, later saying that he hopes the resolution never becomes necessary again. “Most of the time, if you operate from a place of reaction, you’ve already lost. It’s best to be proactive.”
Savage also stressed that the resolution does not stop anyone from wearing a mask who wants to, but keeps the government from forcing people to wear things they don’t want to.
Legislative Committee Chairman Evan Baddour (District 6) said he likes some of the elements of the resolution, especially when it comes to the government telling churches what they can or cannot do.
Commissioner Shelly Goolsby (District 7) questioned if the proposed resolution is contradictory to the rules and by laws recently passed at the Giles County Agri Park concerning freedom of choice.
Savage said what was passed at the Agri Park deals with personal conduct while the proposed resolution is about individual health rights.
Goolsby said she sees the county commission crossing some dangerous lines and “talking out of both sides of our mouth.”
“What you guys are saying so clearly is that it’s none of your business the decisions you make in your home, your church, but on the other hand we have been saying for the past six months we don’t want this to happen in our county, we don’t want this to happen on our property, so we’re telling you, you can’t bring your child,” Goolsby said.
District 5 Commissioner Matt Rubelsky said the distinction between the proposed resolution and the Agri Park is the resolution is about freedom and liberties and the Agri Park is about morals and “God’s way.”
District 7 Commissioner Judy Pruett said an individual liberty means someone may see things from a different perspective.
“Can we dictate that everybody has to follow the Bible?” Pruett asked.
“You have a choice,” Rubelsky answered. “You can either follow God’s way or not follow God’s way. You can follow the Constitution or not follow the Constitution. If a man wants to dress like a woman, he has the right to do that, but he doesn’t have the right to propagandize and proselytize.”
“Wouldn’t that say that we couldn’t proselytize Christianity? Would it not be the same thing?” Pruett asked.
The committee voted 4-3 in favor of sending the resolution to the full commission. Voting yes were commissioners Savage, Baddour, Rubelsky and Terry Jones (District 2). Voting against were commissioners Pruett, David Adams (District 3) and Joyce Woodard (District 1).
In other business, the committee unanimously voted in favor of sending a resolution to the full commission that requires anyone from the public speaking in a meeting to give their legal name. The change to the commission’s rules of order would require a two-thirds majority of the full commission (14 votes) to pass.
