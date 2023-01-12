Whether or not to consider charitable non-profit organizations for government funding will be among the agenda items when the Giles County Commission meets Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting.
The county commission will meet on Tuesday this month instead of Monday which is set aside to honor the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-2 to send to the full commission a resolution declaring the commission’s intention to fund only certain non-profit organizations that are deemed essential. No charitable nonprofits would be considered unless the county has a surplus in its 2023 budget.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Giles County Commission: That we shall responsibly and prudently steward public funds, with budgetary decisions driven by strategic, mission-focused priorities; and That we shall prioritize the county’s most vital governmental functions, ensuring they are optimally staffed and funded; and That we shall make clear budgetary distinctions between vital governmental functions versus charitable services that, while important, are not governmental responsibilities,” the proposed resolution states.
The proposed resolution specifically names Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles County Agri-Park, Giles County Public Library and the public libraries in Ardmore, Campbellsville and Minor to be regarded as essential non-profit organizations that would necessitate county government support.
The Giles County Chamber of Commerce would be considered for funding to promote countywide tourism and industry, “if and only if surplus revenue remains after essential missions are full funded.
“The goal is to prioritize our funding,” County Executive Graham Stowe said, quoting David Crockett concerning the government deciding where the people’s money should go for charitable things. “We have to put our county government needs over want to haves.”
Baddour, citing the Boys and Girls of Pulaski in his district, and Pruett, citing the Chamber of Commerce, both said they could not support the resolution.
Baddour went on to stress that the resolution doesn’t really change what the county commission has been doing in relation to non-profits, with the exception that it would not allow the charitable non-profits the right to come before their county government and make their argument.
“It would have the effect of basically telling the Boys and Girls Club and Trail of Tears don’t bother applying, we don’t have time for you,” Baddour said.
Pruett expressed similar ideas concerning the Chamber of Commerce.
“If the budget allows we may give the Chamber some money, if the budget doesn’t allow we will not give the Chamber money,” Pruett paraphrased from the resolution. “I see the Chamber of Commerce in this county as an essential piece in running our county.”
Pruett said each of the county’s 21 commissioners have a different opinion of what is essential.
Commissioner David Wamble suggested the commission consider raising the county’s hotel motel tax and designate the funds to the Chamber, adding that he would like to see the visitors to Giles County fund the Chamber.
Stowe said in his experience budgeting is all about trade offs, adding the resolution is not about which non-profits are important or not, but what is essential.
“Essential is we have to fund our schools, we have to get our teachers’ pay up, we’ve got to pave roads, we’ve got to get insurance paid for our county employees...what’s the trade off,” Stowe said.
The committee voted 5-2 to send the resolution to the full commission. Voting for sending it forward were commissioners Gayle Jones, Matthew Hopkins, Curry, Terry Jones and Adams. Voting against were Baddour and Pruett.
