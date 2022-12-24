TVA has announced the end of planned intermittent interruptions of electricity (rolling blackouts).

"We appreciate your patience as we worked with out 153 local power companies and industrial customers to manager record-setting power demand," a release from TVA states. "We recognize that these planned temporary disruptions are a challenge, but it was needed to maintain grid stability for 10 million people across seven states. Thank you for doing your part, conserving energy and helping us manage this extreme weather event."

