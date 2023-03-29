Two events scheduled by opposing groups on the same day in downtown Pulaski are moving forward, which has one group expressing their concern about safety.
At the center of the controversy are a city of Pulaski-issued parade permit around the Square and a county-issued reservation for use of the Courthouse Gazebo on the same day.
On Jan. 24, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a permit for a June 3 event, Pride Parade, to be held by the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition, which supports local LGBTQIA+ activities.
A potential conflicting use was granted to Tonya Guthrie for the same day at the Giles County Courthouse Gazebo on the north side of the Square, which is often used in conjunction with city-permitted events.
Stowe confirmed Monday that Guthrie has the June 3 reservation for the gazebo on the Courthouse lawn. Pulaski officials have approved the parade/event permit for the GCIC to use streets around the Courthouse for its June 3 event, including the street closest to the gazebo.
In a letter sent out this weekend to county commissioners, city officials and the PULASKI CITIZEN, the GCIC Board of Directors claims Guthrie holds anti-LGBTQIA+ beliefs, adding that they believe Stowe knew what Guthrie’s intentions were with the reservation, which they claim is to protest their event.
Asking the county commission to act to protect the health and safety of the city’s and county’s law enforcement officers, citizens and downtown businesses, the GCIC letter goes on to state: “We respectfully request the commission grant us full access to the gazebo and courthouse green to coincide with the parade permit granted by the city (for June 3, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.), as is typically made available for public events in Pulaski.”
The letter names three concerns and provides documentations for those concerns. Using the documentation provided by GCIC, Stowe issued a response to the letter Monday.
The GCIC’s claims and Stowe’s responses include:
• Stowe knowingly reserved the gazebo to protesters on the day of the GCIC event with little regard for public safety, and has tried to deceive the commission and the public to uphold that reservation.
Stowe’s response states that Guthrie reserved the gazebo Jan. 25. It goes on to state that, on Jan. 27, he unofficially heard of the pride parade permitted for the same day.
“I obviously connected the Guthrie request for the gazebo on the same date and forwarded my concerns to Sheriff Helton,” Stowe’s reply states.
• The GCIC was discriminated against when trying to reserve the same space in conjunction with a parade permit issued by the city of Pulaski, as has been common law practice for many years.
“The charge that I treated two citizens unequally is groundless, as Mrs. Guthrie specifically asked for a reservation and Ms. (Caron) Perkins requested information only. I’m thankful for the documentation which manifestly substantiates there was no discrimination.”
He also replied that while the city has a long-established parade permit process, that doesn’t negate the county’s jurisdiction of the Courthouse grounds.
“However, had an official city parade permit for the established date of June 3 been routed to my office, that would most certainly have triggered us to ‘block off’ the gazebo for event use,” the response states.
• Stowe’s proposed policy for reserving the public spaces around the Courthouse creates an overreach of power for the county executive that would allow for ongoing discrimination and conflicting reservations.
Stowe said he has removed the proposed policy for the use of Courthouse grounds from commission consideration until July because of the misperception it is part of the pride parade discussion.
No official public comment has come from the City of Pulaski concerning the conflicting events, but at least one meeting has been reportedly held with city and county officials and city and county law enforcement concerning the safety of the events.
The GCIC letter states, “The GCIC has been in direct contact with the Pulaski Police Department and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department throughout the process of planning this event, and we have worked with them at every step to ensure this event is safe, and they have expressed concern that the conflicting reservation creates a safety issue.”
“I also share your desire that your group be able to enjoy a trouble-free event,” Stowe’s response states. “I will continue to collaborate with the sheriff and Mayor (J.J) Brindley and his team to ensure that everyone may express their Constitutional freedoms without abridgment.”
