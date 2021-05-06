A sales tax referendum will be on the county general ballot in August of 2022 as approved April 19 by the Giles County Commission.
In August 2020, county voters rejected by a margin of more than two-to-one a sales tax increase of 25 cents per $100. That same increase will be placed on the 2022 general election ballot with unanimous county commission approval last month.
Asked to explain the issue prior to the commission’s vote, County Executive Melissa Greene stressed that the commission was just putting the issue on the ballot for county voters in 2022.
The local option sales tax, Greene explained, was passed in the city of Pulaski more than 10 years ago to pay for upgrades and renovations to Sam Davis Park.
With the note on the Sam Davis Park renovation paid off, Greene noted that the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen has committed $1 million over five years ($200,000 per year) to the Giles County School System from the funds generated by the .25 percent sales tax.
According to Greene, if the voters of Giles County were to pass the sales tax countywide, the city would be required to give half of the money generated in the city to the school system.
Commissioner Bill Cary pointed out that almost 80 percent of the sales tax collected in Giles County is collected in Pulaski, reasoning that most Giles Countians are already paying the tax.
“The big thing is what we need here is our schools need money. Our schools need upgrading,” Cary said. “That would go a long way toward helping that.”
Commissioner Roger Reedy acknowledged that financially the impact of making the sales countywide is fairly insignificant at this time, but the fact that half of the money collected being designated for schools is vital.
Making the point that the additional sales tax would collect just 25 cents for every $100 spent, Commissioner Stoney Jackson said that revenue could make a significant difference.
“It could mean a whole lot of big bucks in the long run,” Jackson said. “I’m pretty sure the city is collecting more than $200,000 off of this right now. It could mean a tremendous amount to Giles County School System. There’s no doubt about it.”
Pointing to the interstate exits in Giles County, Commissioner David Wamble said he wants to see the county pull in as many non-Giles County tax dollars as possible, adding that making the .25 percent sales tax countywide would maximize the tax revenue the exits could generate.
