After almost three years of discussions and proposals the effort to upgrade Giles County schools gained some traction for the first time last week in a county commission committee.
The commission’s schools committee agreed last week to ask County Executive Melissa Greene and Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners to present two to three scenarios on how to finance a $16.2 million upgrades and renovations plan presented by the Giles County Board of Education.
The last time the school board presented a similar plan, the schools committee balked at the company attached to that plan for multiple reasons, including committee members requiring the school board to seek requests for proposal from more than one company.
The school board has spent much of 2020 so far going through that process, ultimately coming back to the schools committee with the same company, Energy Savings Group (ESG).
Director of Schools Vickie Beard updated the schools committee on the proposed plan in a passionate plea for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff at Giles County’s schools.
The proposed plan would include the replacement of most of the school system’s HVAC units, of which 70 percent are considered past useful life. Adding equipment to those units to sanitize the air and replacing old single pane windows at schools that still have them are all part of a plan designed to improve air quality, air flow and save energy, Beard explained.
Because ESG has been evaluating Giles County’s schools now for almost three years, Beard said the company is prepared to begin working now at a crucial time when air quality is vital.
Bridgeforth Middle School and Giles County High School make up a large portion of the proposed plan, but the needs of every school in the county would be addressed, according to Beard.
“I have tried to be the best steward of the county’s money as I can be,” an emotional Beard said after some commissioners questioned parts of the proposed plan. “And it pains me that we’re not going to do anything for our children. I’m trying to save every penny I can to go toward what needs to be done in this county. If our children aren’t taken care of we have no future. Where there is no vision the people perish.”
While some committee members continued to question the way ESG was chosen and question the need to take on a full renovation project when air quality is the critical need, others questioned if the schools committee was overstepping its responsibilities in the process.
“My understanding is that the school board are elected officials who have authority to make decisions that are the best fit for our school system,” Commissioner Judy Pruett said. “So our responsibility, according to my understanding, is that our obligation is to okay or ‘nokay’ and that’s all. Do we let the school board do their job? Or do we want to do it for them, or are we even authorized to do it for them?”
Commissioner Roger Reedy, said he believes it’s time for the county commission to put some faith in the school board and decide if the county is going to fund the upgrades and renovations to its schools or not. If so, Reedy said it’s time to start figuring how to pay for it.
After extensive discussion, Commissioner Larry Worsham made the motion to ask for two to three scenarios on how to finance the proposed plan, noting that the conversations being held now are the same as when he was last on the county commission 16 years ago.
Worsham’s motion passed by a vote of 6-1. Voting yes were commissioners Worsham, Rodney Journey, Pruett, Tommy Pollard, Stoney Jackson and Bill Cary. Voting no was Commissioner Mike Cesarini, who had expressed support for renovating and upgrading schools, but questioned the method of choosing ESG for the project.
A meeting of the commission’s schools committee will be called when the financing scenarios are ready for its consideration.
