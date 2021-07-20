The Giles County School Board met for their monthly board meeting on July 8 to vote on topics discussed at last month’s work session.
The School Board voted to approve fees for the upcoming school year. A non-refundable deposit for Chromebooks and tablets will be required, at a rate of $20 per student, not to exceed $50 per family. School fees will be determined on a school-by-school basis, but will also not exceed $50 per family. The fees are not mandatory but the school board hopes they are paid in good faith.
Over the past two years, county schools have used CASE Assessments to track student and teacher progress throughout the year in preparation for the state testing. These tests are aligned with the TN Ready tests. The tests provide feedback for teachers to course-correct their instruction to best prepare students. Teachers can create their own assessments as well, and the results are loaded into a tracking database for immediate review. After the first two years using the software, the results show that the CASE assessments can accurately predict student performance.
The board voted to purchase a three-year license for the Adobe suite of software for use in the Digital Art and Design classes. The schools will offer industry certifications for Illustrator and other Adobe products to better prepare students for potential career paths.
At the meeting, the board voted to approve on first reading a slate of new and modified policies the Central Office presented at the last work session. The policies reflect new state legislation and guidance from the Tennessee School Board Association. The policies were:
1.8011 Emergency Closing; 2.806 Bids and Quotations; 3.205 Security; 3.211 Energy Use & Conservation; 4.101 Instructional Standards; 4.204 Summer Instructional Programs; 4.213 Family Life Education; 4.301 Interscholastic Athletics; 5.106 Application/Employment; 5.802 Qualifications and Duties of the Director of Schools; 6.202 Home Schools.
The board also voted to:
• Accept an $11,000 grant from KODA Technologies for Bridgeforth Middle School’s smart boards;
• Table a proposal from Education Networks of America for a contract for internet and VOIP services.
• Approved the 2021-22 Consolidated Funding Application for SPED and Federal Programs.
The next work session will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.