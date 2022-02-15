More than $27,000 in STEM and CTE grants were approved by the Giles County Board of Education last week.
Some of the funding will be used by Giles County High School to purchase a wood planer for the creation of wooden manipulatives for lower grade students.
Bridgeforth, Minor Hill, Pulaski Elementary, Richland High and Southside will receive STEM products, Makey Makey kits or robotics sets for their schools.
In addition, the school board approved $33,600 for replacement computer lab equipment at three schools. The 75 computers will replace outdated computers using ESSER 2.0 funds in a bid accepted from Joy Systems.
The school board also reviewed the Health and Safety and Public Spending documents for the ESSER funding, as is required to be completed semi-annually. Information about the county’s ESSER-funded projects are available on the district’s website gcboe.us. Currently, 95 percent of the projects from the first round of funding have been reimbursed.
Field trips to the Tennessee FFA State Competition, HOSA State Competition, FFA Leadership Camp, Baseball Tournament, Softball Tournament and Leadership Conference were approved en masse.
The board agreed to outsource the completion of the annual Director of Schools evaluation.
