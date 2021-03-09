The Giles County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a school renovation contract from Wold HFR as well as several updates to school policies.
The school board was presented with Wold HFR’s AIA contract for renovations to all Giles County schools prior to its February work session.
School board attorney Tim Underwood negotiated the contract on behalf of the school district, and it was reviewed by Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool, Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard and County Executive Melissa Greene.
The amended and edited contract was approved by the board at its monthly meeting last week. Wold HFR representatives said a two-week assessment phase would begin immediately and a proposed plan with schematics should be available within two-three weeks.
Policy Updates
At its most recent work session, the school board continued its discussion surrounding updates to the school system’s code of conduct and corporal punishment policies.
Beard reported on the results of a poll of school administrators which revealed that all but one school still employ corporal punishment and all but one principal believe it is a useful disciplinary tool.
Beard said corporal punishment was used in the county schools 17 times in the 2018-19 school year and 27 times in the 2019-20 school year. She noted that it is administered away from other students, and parents have the opportunity to disallow the school from administering corporal punishment on their children.
She said she learned in a recent call with fellow directors of schools that of 13 surrounding counties, only Bedford County had abolished the practice altogether, and the other counties rarely use corporal punishment.
Following the direction of the school administrators, Vanderpool suggested updating the Giles County policy to match the model policy from the Tennessee School Board Association.
Underwood concurred that from a legal perspective the school system should ensure that the policy is clear-cut.
“Any time a teacher or administrator puts their hands on a child, there is a potential liability,” he said, adding that equity and use of excessive force were issues that could come up when using corporal punishment in schools.
The board revised the code of conduct to eliminate corporal punishment as a suggested disciplinary action for minor Tier 1 offenses as well as from the most serious (primarily criminal) Tier 4 offenses. It remains an option for Tier 2 and 3 offenses.
The updates to these policies, as well as those for updating the school district goals and personnel goals to reflect the TSBA model policies regarding diversity, were approved on first reading. The updates to the grading system and care of school property policies were approved on second reading.
COVID Slide
The board heard a report at its most recent work session from PreK-5 Instructional Supervisor April Sackowitz and Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacey regarding test results which showed learning loss resulting from the pandemic school closures.
Details of this report were discussed in the PULASKI CITIZEN Progress Update Feb. 24. The school system is using this data as a starting point to address this “COVID Slide.”
Some of the efforts being taken include:
• Grade-level teacher meetings to discuss best practices and set individual goals for struggling students.
• Investment in high-quality instructional materials and training.
• One-on-one coaching by administrators.
• Increased teacher and administrative capacity.
• Improved parent communication.
• Optional supplementary summer school, with additional details to follow.
In other business during its regular March meeting, the school board:
• Approved the Disposition of Assets to sell a freezer and cooler on GovDeals.com.
• Learned from Amy Roberts that the county has received two additional TN Pathways Certifications for Advanced Manufacturing and Office Management. This aligns both high schools with TCAT for post-secondary education for students wishing to enter these careers.
The school board’s next work session will be Thursday, March 18, and the next regular board meeting will be Thursday, April 8. All meetings are at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.
