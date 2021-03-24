The Giles County Board of Education is considering how to best allocate new rounds of emergency federal funding, while also looking ahead to the school system’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Employee bonuses were part of the discussion at last week’s school board work session, with the state having earmarked 2 percent bonuses for certificated teachers and nurses and the Giles County School Board looking to add to it.
“We think as a district, all employees deserve something,” Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said as she proposed a $500 one-time bonus payment to all full-time employees and $250 to part-time employees, including food service employees.
Part of the funding would come from $149,500 provided by the state, with Beard asking for an additional $129,293 from the school system’s fund balance to cover the rest. The bonuses were added to the agenda for the April 8 board meeting, which, if approved, would allow for a payout in May.
Federal Funding
Giles County Schools received more than $800,000 in emergency funding in 2020 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 1.0. as part of last year’s CARES Act. The district spent the money on:
• A remote learning platform
• Professional development for teaching remotely
• Installing access points to provide internet service outside school buildings
• Sanitation supplies for schools and additional PPE for nursing staff
Round two of the ESSER funding has just been approved as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation (CRRSA) Act. The school system received an allocation of almost $3.5 million.
Needs Assessment
A committee of teachers, administrators, parents and community members has been meeting to assess which needs could be addressed with the federal money. Funds cannot be used on previously approved/allocated projects, which means the new money cannot be used on renovations being performed by Wold HFR. However, there are other improvements that can be made, Beard said. These possible improvements include:
• Digital software programs
• Upgrades to existing technology
• Outfitting teachers with MiFi devices to improve their connectivity
• Educational assistance for students with the greatest deficits and gaps
• Sanitation supplies
• Activities and resources for summer learning
The school system can also use the money to upgrade the PA/intercom systems in all schools at an estimated cost of $2.4 million. Funding for this project would be split between the ESSER 2.0 allocation and the ESSER 3.0.
Installing two water bottle filling stations per school is also being considered. The water filling stations could replace obsolete water fountains.
ESSER 2.0 funds must be used by September 2023, but all work must be completed by June 30, 2023, to coordinate with the state’s deadline and the district’s fiscal year.
Summer Camp
Giles County Schools are required to provide a summer learning camp starting this summer to address learning loss due to pandemic-related school closures. Students are not required to attend until 2023 when students who have fallen below a certain threshold will be required to attend.
To receive funding from the state to cover the costs of the camps this year, a certain number of students must attend, with a certain percentage (approximately one-third) being economically disadvantaged. Certificated teachers must be paid a minimum of $1,000 for their summer work, and bus drivers and nurses will also be paid.
The Summer camps will be June 7-July 2, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students will be bussed and will receive breakfast, lunch and a snack. The locations will be determined after April 2 based on survey responses from interested parents.
“We are really trying to make this camp exciting and something our students want to participate in, and something they can really benefit from,” Beard said.
Networking Services
The school system must apply for the latest five-year cycle of the FCC’s E-rate funding, which reduces the cost of intra- and internet services for schools. They will apply for the new cycle at 2020 rates: Category 1 — internet and firewall service managed by ENA for $6,760/month; Category 2 — PCS for managed internal broadband by PCS for $681/month.
In addition to budgetary items, items on the school board’s April 8 agenda include:
• The disposition of assets, specifically a bus with salvaged title to use for mock drills, and a Suburban to be sold on govdeals.com.
• The Giles County High School FFA is seeking approval to attend a convention for current and next year’s officers.
• The second reading of policies regarding the Code of Conduct, Corporal Punishment, School District Goals and Personnel Goals.
The Giles County School Board will have its next monthly meeting April 8 and its next work session April 22. Meetings are Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Central Office. The board has a retreat planned for Saturday, May 8.
