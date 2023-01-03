The Giles County Board of Education discussed new programs and infrastructure in the county’s schools during its monthly work session Dec. 15.
CTE Director Jake Hammond told the board about a SPARC (Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities) grant of $95,158 that was awarded to the county.
The grant will allow TCAT professors to teach an IT program at the county’s high schools. This would allow students to graduate high school with IT certifications.
The board will vote on approving the grant at its next meeting.
Hammond also provided a quarterly budget review that showed two revisions, including a $7,000 grant rollover that was allowed and will be put toward a work ethics program and industry tours. He also pointed out a line item that allocated money toward the purchase of EMS testing equipment. He reported that 22 students will be set to take the EMS exam upon completion of the program.
Richland School U.S. History teacher Matthew Baxter asked the board to approve the creation of an archery program through the National Archery in the Schools Program.
The program would be taught as a PE class for the middle school and as an extracurricular team for the upper grades (8-12). Baxter said that he hoped to raise the majority of the funds for the equipment through grants from organizations such as the TWRA, about half of which has already been pledged.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said that the faculty stipend for the sport would be $3,000 a year.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool asked if the new Giles County High School fishing team and the proposed Richland archery team could both be offered as county sports to allow students from either high school to participate.
Richland School is in need of a new roof over the “pink wing,” according to Beard. The roof was evaluated in January
2021, and received a grade of F due to leaks.
The estimate to repair the roof at the time of the evaluation was $125,000, which Beard assumes will be higher given current construction costs. The project will require an architect and a budget amendment approved by the board and county commission.
Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby asked the board to approve the purchase of four new school buses to replace those that are aging out. Busby received an estimate for International Buses through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing agent that provides pre-authorized bids. Board member Scooter Sumners asked Busby to seek out competing bids.
Beard reported that the school system has posted bid requests for the upcoming school renovation projects.
The next School Board Meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Central Office Boardroom.
The following policies will be voted on second reading at the upcoming board meeting:
• Updates to policy 6.300: Code of Conduct to be more clear for parents and educators by improving the formatting and outlining common offenses.
• Changing the weight of end of course and state testing for third-fifth grade students, reflected in policy 4.700 Testing Programs.
