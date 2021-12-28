The deadline to submit requests for bids for renovations to Giles County schools has been extended after only one bid was initially received.
The Giles County School Board extended the deadline after previously hearing from Wold HFR, the firm contracted to plan and oversee the renovation work to be done at Pulaski Elementary, Bridgeforth Middle and Giles County High schools. Wold HFR provided the board with preliminary schematic drawings with elevations and floor plans which establish the scope of work. The meeting coincided with the request for proposals deadline, so the board discussed with the engineering firm their desire to receive competing bids.
“We reached out to a couple of firms we’d worked with in the past, but didn’t hear back, and I don’t know why,” Wold Principal Steve Griffin said. Wold received questions about the RFP from local firm Brindley Construction, which Griffin said he’d worked with in the past and would be happy to do so again.
Design drawings should be complete by the end of January and construction would tentatively commence in April. The schools will receive new storefront windows that will improve indoor air quality and climate control, as well as modernizing the look of the schools. Electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems will be updated in all three buildings, and all schools in the district will be outfitted with UV air purification equipment in their HVAC systems.
Alternative School
Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacey made a presentation to the board about meetings that were held in October and November regarding the Giles County Alternative School program. The Alternative School is in place for students in middle and high school who have been suspended or expelled from the regular school system. A committee of stakeholders is putting together proposed policy changes to make the program more effective.
“Alternative School is only used for students who need 20 days or more,” Stacey said. For the students placed in the school for the 20-day minimum, he added, “they must attend all 20 days.” There would be no early release or point systems for students in the school for this duration. Classwork is sent over from the teachers at their home school.
For students who need longer placements due to more severe or persistent offenses, the Alternative School assignments would be made in 15-day increments in conjunction with grading periods. These students utilize an online learning platform, which is currently Apex Learning Virtual School.
Stacey and his team are looking at establishing a tiered merit system that would allow students to earn points through attendance, behavior and academic progress.
Students could rise through the tiers and earn their way out earlier than scheduled. They are looking to Marshall and Maury counties’ existing systems to develop one for Giles County.
For students enrolled in Alternative School following a violation of the school system’s zero tolerance policies, which include assault of a staff member, possession of firearms or possession of controlled substances or paraphernalia, no early release is offered.
At its last meeting, the board requested the Alternative School be moved to a location off the school campus, and that the high school and middle school programs be separated.
While there is currently no off-campus property available for this use, Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard indicated that it may be something that could be addressed if UT Southern proceeds with purchasing the property currently occupied by the Central Office and Transportation Department.
Currently the Alternative School occupies three rooms at Giles County High School for both middle and high school programs.
Stacey addressed some of the hurdles associated with creating a separate location for the Alternative School.
The school is required to provide all of the same services available at the regular schools, which include Special Education teachers, teachers from each core subject, a counselor, nurse and SRO, as well as food and custodial services. When the school is located on another school campus, these resources can’t be easily shared.
The district is looking to use ESSR funds to hire a middle school teacher and educational assistant for the middle school program, with the caveat that the district must be able to continue funding these salaries after the ESSR funds expire.
There are currently 31 students in the Alternative School Program, with some set to return to their home schools in the new year. Two thirds of the students are high school level. However, attendance is an issue, and the 17-seat capacity in the Alternative High School is never overfilled. The district is seeing an uptick in discipline cases following the pandemic school closures.
“It’s hard to get some students back on track,” Stacey said.
Leadership Discussion
The annual Tennessee School Board Association Leadership Conference and Convention was held Nov. 21. Giles County School Board members held a roundtable discussion during their recent work session to go over their main takeaways from that event.
Board member Mary McCloud gave a Delegate Assembly report to the board outlining the policy changes proposed by the delegation. She also suggested outsourcing the yearly Director’s Evaluation process following a seminar she attended on the topic. She found the process convoluted and felt that an outside expert could help the board streamline and more effectively utilize the yearly mandated report.
Board member Willa Smith shared McCloud’s enthusiasm about the sessions she attended, finding them educational and inspirational.
“I enjoyed the opportunity to go and learn,” Smith said.
Weather Concerns
Following the recent storms that resulted in significant tornado damage to areas in surrounding states, and tornado watches being issued for Giles County while buses were on the road, the school board discussed policies and procedures for school closures due to inclement weather.
Board Members Joe Parker and Richie Brewer asserted that Beard should be liberal with her use of delayed openings and school closures for inclement weather.
“We need to err on the side of caution every time,” said Parker, hoping to prevent all weather-related injuries and fatalities to students and staff.
“We have the days. Use them,” Brewer urged Beard, stating that days can always be made up later.
Half Days
Beard reviewed the reasoning behind the scheduling of half days on the school calendar. The state gives school districts four discretionary days to use, three of which may be abbreviated days.
Giles County uses these for the first day of school, parent/teacher conferences, the last day before winter break and the last day of school.
To be counted as instructional days going toward the 180 required school days, students can leave at 9:30 a.m. but teachers must stay until 11:30 a.m.
Retirements
Susan Mayfield and Penny Phillips are retiring and were presented with recognition plaques by Beard.
Mayfield taught for 31 years, most recently as the district’s Gifted Educator.
Phillips is retiring as the District School Nurse after 42 years in nursing, 24 of which were with the school system.
In other business during the December work session, the school board:
• Heard a request from Bridgeforth Middle School to purchase a new digital sign for in front of the school using grant money received previously from Koda Technologies.
The sign would be retrofitted to the existing brick structure, and will replace the analog letter board that was a gift of the 1965 graduating class of what was then Bridgeforth High School.
The board will consider this change at its next meeting.
• Brewer asked the board and central office to look at the traffic patterns around Bridgeforth Middle School following some instances where accidents were narrowly avoided.
• Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool reminded the board that their purpose is “Policy, Planning and Promotion,” and that all of their activities should be policy-centric, with the best interest of the students at the forefront when promoting the school system and making plans to improve it.
• Approved adding the following items to the upcoming board meeting agenda: disposition of Assets by Melecia Lambert at the Central Office and Amy McGowan at Richland High School; the second reading of changes to policy 2.403 Surplus Property Sales; approval of a $4,000 FAFSA; Frenzy Innovation Grant secured by Amy Roberts to increase FAFSA completion percentage in the county; consider a field trip to Gatlinburg for the GCHS Boys’ soccer team; the possible purchase of three new 90-passenger school buses to be delivered in September 2022.
The Giles County Commission is still accepting nominations for a board member to fill a vacant seat on the school board from District 4. The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, and the next work session is set for Jan. 20, 2022.
Unless otherwise specified, all meetings are held at the Central Office Board Room at 5 p.m.
