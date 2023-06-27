Following today’s county commission 2023-24 budget hearing, school board officials announced information concerning funding for the Giles County School System schools renovation project.
Director of Schools Vickie Beard said the school board has received a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) from its general contractor Brindley Construction for the completion of the Giles County High School portion of Phase I. That price is just over $11 million.
With the GMP in hand, Beard said the school board will have a called meeting today (Tuesday, June 27) at 5 p.m. to consider moving $5 million from its fund balance to the school renovations account for the contracted funds. The meeting will be held at the Giles County School Board meeting room at the Central Office. The meeting will be available this evening on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The $5 million will be added to approximately $7 million currently in the School Renovations Account that will be used to complete the GCHS project and allow the school system to move forward with obtaining a GMP for work to be done in Phase I on Bridgeforth Middle School, according to School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool.
If passed by the school board this evening, the issue is expected to be considered by the Giles County Commission when it meets in full session, Thursday, June 29.
