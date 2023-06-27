GC SCHOOLS LOGO.png

Following today’s county commission 2023-24 budget hearing, school board officials announced information concerning funding for the Giles County School System schools renovation project.

 Director of Schools Vickie Beard said the school board has received a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) from its general contractor Brindley Construction for the completion of the Giles County High School portion of Phase I. That price is just over $11 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.