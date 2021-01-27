Abiding by state regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic was part of the Giles County Board of Education’s discussion during its January work session last week.
School board members also discussed issues expected to come up for action at their Feb. 4 regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Central Office building.
Tennessee schools are required to follow TSSAA pandemic guidelines, under Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70, which has been extended until Feb. 27.
While grandparents and faculty are now allowed to attend sporting events, the guidelines state that cheerleading is not permitted. The TSSAA said the policy is “based on the best medical and CDC information and guidance available regarding the spread of COVID-19 primarily through respiratory droplets, with cheerleading posing a particularly high degree of risk because it involves projected voices within a confined indoor space for an extended period of time.”
The Giles County School Board petitioned Director of Schools Vickie Beard to ask other directors if they would be willing to encourage the TSSAA to allow cheerleading to resume immediately.
“They deserve their chance to shine,” school board member Mary McCloud said.
“We realize the cheerleaders work just as hard as the athletes [who are allowed to play],” Beard said, as she agreed to pursue the matter further.
In an update about the impact of the pandemic on the schools, Supervisor of District Support Tommy Hunter described the challenges the school system is facing with student testing.
Hunter said the state requires 80 percent participation, and testing must be done in person. Schools have worked to accommodate virtual students by providing a safe testing environment. However, he noted that high school testing began just as cases started to rise and schools started going fully virtual. Many students did not complete the entire exam series. Regulations state they cannot continue the exams at this point, so they will be viewed as incomplete by the state.
Spring testing, Hunter said, will also be completed in person, and the school system risks losing funding if the testing participation rates do not meet state requirements.
Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacey is expected to share data on the trends shown by test results at the Feb. 4 school board meeting.
Beard updated the board on the county’s enrollment, saying that in September, there were 3,701 students enrolled, with 1,137 opting to do virtual learning. Currently there are 3,643 students enrolled with 940 remaining fully virtual.
Beard said the decline in enrollment was due to families moving, switching to private schools, dissatisfaction with discipline actions or opting to homeschool. She said lack of adequate internet at home caused some to opt for homeschooling, but the students would return to school when five day in-person learning comes back.
At the time of the work session, 18 students and four staff members were known to be out with COVID-19 infections, and 106 students and 10 staff were out due to quarantine.
The next school board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Central Office.
Items on the agenda for the meeting include:
• Placing a Little Free Library at Elkton Elementary.
• Writing off $886 that was stolen from Richland by a student in order to balance the books.
• The 2021-22 school calendar.
• The graduation dates for Richland (May 20) and Giles County (May 21) high schools.
• First reading of policy updates in accordance with Tennessee School Board Association recommendations on the grading system to reflect the block schedule used in the high schools, and on the care of school property.
