The Giles County Board of Education voted to approve changes to the school dress code policy at their monthly meeting Oct. 28.
The policy changes allow for students to wear any piercings in the nose and ears and any hairstyles and colors that are not disruptive to the educational environment. Additionally, all students may wear clothing with text on it that is not sexual, political, controversial or otherwise divisive in nature.
The dress code policy update also removed several redundant and out-of-date line items to bring the four page document down to just over two pages. Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said the new policy is “a little more 21st Century and allows our students and schools to breathe.”
The school board is actively seeking nominees to fill the Fourth District seat that was vacated by Katie Journey at last month’s work session. Interested parties must reside in the district and be nominated by any county commissioner. The Giles County Commission will be responsible for appointing someone to fill the seat.
Bonuses for school employees were approved and will be paid Nov. 19, pending full county commission approval. Certificated teachers will receive $1,000, non-certificated employees will receive $750 and part-time employees will receive $250.
The board voted on a slate of policies that were primarily updated to reflect legislative changes and will be considered on second reading at the next board meeting. The policies include:
• 4.700 Testing Programs: confirmed with teachers that TCAP testing will continue to be weighted as 15 percent of students’ grades, using a cube root methodology to curve to a 100 point scale.
• 4.802 Student Equal Access: updated to reflect TSBA model policy for school sponsored events and student meetings.
• 5.101 Line & Staff Relations: District Organizational Chart updated for current school year.
• 5.117 Teacher Tenure: The procedure for granting tenure was updated to be based on the two most recent TN Ready scores rather than the last two consecutive years, since scores were not given during the 2020-21 school year. If a teacher is up for tenure, and it is not granted, that teacher’s contract will not be renewed.
• 5.200 Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers: updated to reflect new legislation
• 5.201 Separation Practice of Non-Tenured Teachers: updated to reflect new legislation regarding suspension policies
• 5.303 Personal & Professional Leave: Updated to reflect new legislation and TSBA model policy to allow the director of schools to appoint designees (principals) to approve personal and professional leave.
• 6.603 Student Records - Use of Records: Removed at the suggestion of TSBA as it is redundant to policy 6.600.
The district’s annual audit and Local Education Agency Compliance Report, which were presented by the Central Office at the last work session, were approved by the board.
The next Giles County Board of Education work session will be Tuesday, Nov. 16. The next regular school board meeting will be Dec. 2. All meetings are held at 5 p.m. at the Central Office, unless otherwise announced.
