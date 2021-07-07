The Giles County School Board discussed policy changes and fees for the upcoming school year at its June 24 work session.
Fees
A non-refundable deposit for Chromebooks and tablets will be required, at a rate of $20 per student, not to exceed $50 per family. School fees will be determined on a school-by-school basis, but will also not exceed $50 per family. The fees are not mandatory but the school board hopes they are paid in good faith.
Policies
The first batch of new and modified policies that the Central Office presented, following new state legislation and guidance from the Tennessee School Board Association, will have a first reading at tomorrow’s (Thursday) board meeting.
School athletics were addressed in updates to policy 4.301 Interscholastic Athletics. Added to this policy are the line items stating:
Athletes are only allowed to participate in sports according to their sex assigned at birth, per their birth certificate. If no sex is listed on the birth certificate, sex must be determined through a physical.
A severe weather policy was added to protect athletes during weather events.
A code of conduct for coaches was updated per the TSBA.
Homeschool students may participate in interscholastic athletics, but must be enrolled in the homeschool by Aug. 1 and share their intent to participate by Aug. 15.
Another policy affecting homeschool families was updated, 6.202 Home Schools. In 2019, the state changed the term GED to HiSET (High School Equivalency Test). This test was added to the policy, which now states that a high school diploma, GED or HiSET is required to teach homeschool classes for K-8 grade, and a bachelor’s degree for 9-12 grades. The policy was also updated to require testing for homeschool students in grades 5, 7 and 9. Additionally, if a student falls more than a year behind on two consecutive tests, and a teacher from that student’s grade determines that the student is not learning disabled, the student must be re-enrolled in a public, private or church-based school.
The policy for Summer School, now 4.204 Summer Instructional Programs, will be updated to reflect the mandatory summer school requirements set forth by the state. In 2023, students who are below proficient in math and English, or who are failing their coursework, would be required to attend summer instructional programs. Giles County will require those both improficient and failing to attend in 2022. Additionally, K-2 students in a school where less than half of the grade 3-5 students are proficient would also be required to attend summer programs.
The county will be looking at how to ensure target attendance rates for these summer programs are met, by beginning the planning process in February. Additionally, they will expand bus service to be at student’s doors instead of bus stops (which have been a detriment this summer). These summer programs include the Camp being offered this summer and traditional summer school for grade 7-12 students.
Under policy 4.213 Family Life Education, students are required to receive health education on making healthy choices. This curriculum will be presented during Freshman seminar and wellness classes.
Another new policy, 4.101 Instructional Standards, reflects state law changes which state that only Tennessee State Standards may be taught in the classroom. Anything labeled or marketed at Common Core is prohibited.
Changes to Policy 5.106 Application/Employment caused consternation amongst the board members. The updated policy would meet TCA standards, which state that employment offers for prospective teachers must me made and accepted in writing, and that applicants have 14 days to accept an offer, a change from the 24 hours previously requested by the Central Office. The board members expressed concern that the drawn-out acceptance period could leave spots vacant for an extended period. Changes to the policy also allow the Director of Schools to hire applicants with Teaching Permits, not just Teaching Licenses. Additionally, applicants who accept offers with the school system would be reimbursed for their background check and fingerprinting fees.
The existing policy 3.211 Energy Use & Conservation is no longer relevant, according to Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard. She proposed striking it and adding the new model policy provided by the TSBA, New Project Planning. This new policy states that the Commissioner of Education no longer must approve new project plans.
Policy 1.8011 Emergency Closings will be modified because, according to Pub. 384, employees cannot be deemed as “essential” as all employees have a right to work.
Policy 3.205 Security will be amended to include information about the mandated cybersecurity plan, including how the county will identify risks and develop administrative procedures.
Policy 2.806 Bids and Quotations will have updated legal references, confirming that all purchases over $25,000 be bid out.
Renovation Update
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool updated his fellow board members on the report received from Wold HFR outlining the proposed renovations to the county’s schools.
The 197-page document was extremely thorough, and Vanderpool said that he, along with Beard and county officials, would put together a concise summary of the proposal to share with the board after some requested modifications. He said the initial proposal came with some “sticker shock,” and that there would be some “red-lining” before it was approved.
The plan included previously reviewed ADA updates as well as comprehensive renovations such as replacing an entire roof when localized repairs could be more cost-effective.
“We asked for it, and they gave us the works,” said Vanderpool.
The Giles County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.