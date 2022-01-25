Another step forward in the schools renovation project was taken, broadband for Giles County was discussed and the Giles County Board of Education welcomed its newest member when it held a combination regular meeting and work session last week.
Scooter Sumners, who was elected and sworn in by the Giles County Commission earlier that day, was welcomed as the school board’s District 4 representative. Sumners was appointed to serve the remainder of Katie Journey’s term.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool emphasized how the Tennessee School Board Association encourages board members to have a vested interest in the school system, so having a parent of a current Giles County School System student on the board is advantageous.
“I’ve got a lot to learn, but I’m happy to be here,” said Summers, whose daughter will enter the school system as a kindergartner in the fall.
Renovation Project
At its regular meeting, the school board heard from Ronnie Brindley of Brindley Construction.
Brindley encouraged the school board to accept his company’s proposal to be the Construction Manager at Risk for the upcoming schools renovation project, which is being coordinated by engineering firm Wold HFR.
The CMR is the responsible party for overseeing the bid process for all trades and the day-to-day work done in the schools.
“We have a vested interest for this project to go well,” Brindley said, emphasizing the advantages of hiring a local company.
The deadline for proposals has passed, and Brindley’s proposal was the only one received. The school board considered accepting additional bids, but the timeliness and quality of Brindley’s bid ultimately resulted in the School Board voting to approve Brindley’s proposal.
Broadband
In a work session immediately following the school board’s regular meeting, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene informed the board that the county has committed $4.5 million in grant matching funds to help bring fiberoptic internet to every home in the county.
The grant applications require letters of support from the public, so she asked board members, school administration and staff and students to write letters explaining how highspeed internet at home is necessary to complement in-school learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.