Lowering employees’ health insurance premium costs by 35-40 percent will be considered by the Giles County Board of Education when it meets in regular session tomorrow (Thursday).
At its work session last week, the school board heard a proposal to decrease the amount school employees pay for health insurance by increasing the county’s portion of the premiums.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners outlined a plan that could go into effect immediately, lowering costs by 35-40 percent for employees who have opted-in to the family, employee and child, or employee and spouse insurance plans.
The cost for employee-only insurance would remain the same. The benefit could be equivalent to a 4 to 9 percent pay increase for the 174 employees who take advantage of the county’s health insurance plan for themselves and their families.
Choral Club
Clare Ray and Mark McGraw, from First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, spoke at the work session to inform the school board they would be willing to create a Choral Club at each of the county’s high schools.
The volunteers realized that there are currently no singing groups at the schools, and hoped to provide that opportunity for students. The group would meet before or after school and would perform a mix of sacred and secular music.
School Calendar
The board will consider updating policy 1.800 School Calendar at its upcoming meeting to reflect changes to the schedule on which the calendars are created and released.
The Calendar Committee will create calendars for 2024-25 and 2025-26 next year, and the calendar will be released two years in advance from then on, to allow families to better plan ahead.
More Policies
Updates to policies 4.605 Graduation Requirements and 6.319 Alternative Education will also be considered for first reading at Thursday’s meeting. These policies include modifications to put the school system in alignment with state
law.
Early graduation requirements were reduced to 17 credits from 18 under the Move On When Ready Act.
Additionally, under state law, the school system is not required to offer alternative school to students who commit zero tolerance offenses or who commit violent offenses on the grounds of the alternate school.
New criteria for achievements such as honor roll and class rank were proposed in updates to Policy 4.602, Rankings.
Honor rolls will be uniform across the district, with a 90 or above in all subjects being A Honor Roll and 80 or above in all subjects being B Honor Roll.
Additional clarifications to class ranking, including the selection of valedictorian and salutatorian were added to put the policy in alignment with the State Board of Education Uniform Grading Policy 3.301.
The policy update also outlines how students can graduate with Latin honorifics and with “distinction.”
Public Input
Local parent Jennifer Hood spoke during the Public Forum to address the ranking policies, which she felt were unfair to high achieving students like her daughter.
Upper level classes, such as AP, dual enrollment, honors, and industry certification classes, are weighted by adding three to five percentage points to the final grade. However, that grade can never exceed 100 percent, according to the state.
Hood explained that her daughter earned grades in excess of 100 percent in several classes, including her collegiate dual enrollment courses, which should have been 4 percentage points added on, according to school policy.
Instead, her grade was rounded down to 100, while a student in the same class who had a 96 would have theirs rounded up to 100, resulting in the same final grade.
Hood explained that her daughter’s average grade would have been more than half a percent higher had her total scores been accounted for, and this discrepancy affected her place in the class rank.
“For a high achieving student, this is a disgrace for them,” Hood said.
She explained she had petitioned the state to address this policy, but asked the school system to consider options as well.
Hood acknowledged that her daughter would not benefit from her advocacy at this point, but that she hoped to help other students.
“I’ve always told my kids to give their absolute best,” Hood concluded. “Katelyn gave 110 percent, but she was only given 100.”
The district’s instructional supervisors presented an update about the new math curricula selection process, and CTE Director Hammond described how the middle and high schools will use a $2.7 million Innovative Schools Grant.
Look for details on these developments in the upcoming PULASKI CITIZEN Progress
Edition.
The Giles County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Central Office building.
Items on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting include:
• A new piece of playground equipment for Minor Hill School, which will be a school bus play structure.
• Copier agreements for Richland School.
• Field trips to the HOSA State Leadership Conference, FBLA Conference and Skills USA Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.