With the county ending its fiscal year, the county commission’s Schools Committee met to consider some clean-up items and amendments to the budget.
“The reason for most of this is we have some summer grants we need to put into the budget,” Giles County Financial Management Director Beth Moore-Sumners said. “You will notice the first four groupings… you will see are strictly grants all for summer school. 100 percent grants, not any local funds going towards that.”
She said the rest pertained to clean-up line items.
“Just to make sure we have everything is in the black before June 30,” Moore-Sumners said.
The 141 amendment includes adding $15,000 for diesel that Moore-Sumners said she was able to pull from another line item within the budget, pulling funds that are carried forward each year out of the reserves for books and end-of-the-year cookout for summer school students and other clean-up items.
The committee approved the School 141 Amendment.
In other business during its meeting June 13, the committee:
• Approved the 143 amendment.
Moore-Sumners said that “all the funds are coming from within the budgetary category for food service” and “just making sure we have all line items in black for year end.”
This is all federally funded, she said.
• Approved the 177 amendment.
Moore-Sumners said the school board had approved this amendment in April, but she had forgotten to bring it to the school committee in May.
She said the amendment was to make the capital projects aline for “transparency” for audit purposes.
• Heard students would continue to receive free lunches.
