Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard told the County Commission last week that supply chain issues have delayed school renovations at Bridgeforth Middle School and Giles County High School.
Beard said engineers are working with the school system to try and move forward with UVC installation on the HVAC systems at other schools in Giles County in order to get work started.
Engineers have told school system officials that the lead times to get supplies to start projects are September and October.
Beard responded to a question from commissioners at the April 18 Giles County Commission meeting.
In other business during its monthly meeting the county commission:
• Heard reports from EDC Director David Hamilton and Giles County Public Library Cindy Nesbitt.
• Approved a litter grant application.
• Approved taking Timber Ridge Lane and Timber Ridge Drive into the county road system.
• Approved relocating items from the UDC Room in the Courthouse.
• Authorized the construction of a Bodenham Community Club Center.
• Voted 17-2 against a resolution to post announcements of meetings, agendas and minutes to the county website.
County Executive Melissa Greene said most of the county commission meetings, agendas and minutes are already on the website.
The only minutes not there are the full commission minutes because some of the information that completes those minutes come in PDF format, which Greene said her office cannot put up without sending the county’s website vendor.
Expecting the vendor to require additional money to do that, Greene asked the commission to consider that extra cost when considering the resolution.
