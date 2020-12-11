The county is closer to building a new ambulance building than ever before, according to comments made at last week’s meeting of the Giles County Commission’s Ambulance Committee.
The construction of a new ambulance, or EMS, building has been discussed for the past 10 years, according to County Executive Melissa Greene.
Greene noted that EMS Director Roy Griggs has drawings and potential properties have been examined.
“The biggest issue we have right now is finding where we want to be — the location,” Greene said. “We’ve got to make some decisions. They [EMS] are in need.”
The ambulance committee had previously discussed whether the current EMS building should be remodeled, but Greene insisted it was always suggested a new building would be a better solution. She asked that discussion of potential properties move forward, not just talking about it.
Griggs listed several potential properties, but recommended a 3.5-acre property on Mill Street with 396 feet of road footage that could have three entrances be pursued for the possible building site.
Other options might include building on property already owned by the city and county. With access being of utmost importance, it was determined location is crucial.
“Keep in mind the response time,” Griggs said. “If we spend over 10 and at the very most 15 minutes getting to you in cardiac arrest, your chances of survival are very, very reduced.”
A motion was approved by the committee for Greene to go to real estate agents and find a comparable offer for the property on Mill Street for her to use for negotiations. Greene was also asked to get a quote for the site prep on the property.
In other business, the ambulance committee:
• Discussed an EMS substation on property donated to Minor Hill. It was determined Mayor Tracy Wilburn will get it repriced for that consideration.
• Approved pay increases for part-time EMTs without benefits to $14 per hour, and paramedics to $18. Griggs said there has not been an increase since 2011, and this would help compete with neighboring counties and possibly eliminate some overtime pay with the addition to these anticipated new hires.
• Heard from Greene that the county would need to get approval before starting the process of getting a new billing company. Approval was granted.
• Approved sending to the finance committee surplus for posting and sale on govdeals.com.
