Two people face drug-related charges in connection with the execution of a search warrant last week.
William M. Phillips, 47, and Jessica L. Worster, 33, face multiple drug-related charges after the Giles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of West Woodring Street in Pulaski Jan. 6.
“During the search, 150 grams of meth, 125 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of powder cocaine, 510 grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia was recovered,” a GCSD release states, noting that several vehicles and $12,800 in cash were seized.
Phillips was charged with felony possession charges, including: possession of schedule II meth for resale, schedule II crack cocaine for resale, schedule II powder cocaine for resale, schedule IV marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Worster was charged with possession of meth for resale and possession of crack cocaine for resale.
Phillips remains in the Giles County Jail on bond awaiting his Jan. 26 court date.
Worster was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.
