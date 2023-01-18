Two people face drug-related charges in connection with the execution of a search warrant last week.

William M. Phillips, 47,  and Jessica L. Worster, 33, face multiple drug-related charges after the Giles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of West Woodring Street in Pulaski Jan. 6.

