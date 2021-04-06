Should Giles County be a Second Amendment sanctuary county?
That question was taken up by the members of the Giles County Commission’s Legislative Committee last week, which approved sending the matter to the full county commission at its next meeting.
Commissioner Tommy Pollard noted that Lawrence County officials recently considered and passed a resolution declaring the neighboring county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
According to the Library of Congress website, LOC.gov, the Second Amendment is one of the 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution comprising the Bill of Rights, and it states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Known as the right to bear arms, the Second Amendment has been a battleground political issue for citizens across the country for decades.
According to uslawshield.com, a Second Amendment sanctuary is a city, county or other jurisdiction that has adopted a resolution declaring that restrictive gun control laws passed by a higher legislative body, such as the federal government or a state legislature, violate the Constitution and will not be enforced in that jurisdiction.
Pollard said he would like to see the county commission look at what Lawrence and other counties have done to see if it is something Giles County needs.
County Executive Melissa Greene cautioned committee members that the word “sanctuary” has legal ramifications that should be considered, noting that it means that even if something is a state or federal law the county will not abide by it.
Expressing his support of the Second Amendment, Pollard said he still thinks the county commission should look at the issue and consult with commissioners in other counties that have passed it.
Commissioner Brad Butler, who also expressed his “strong support” of the Second Amendment, suggested the county commission just send a letter to the governor stating the county’s stance on the Second Amendment, telling the governor what Giles County wants and does not want.
Commissioner Gayle Jones said she sees nothing wrong with the word “sanctuary,” considering that the Second Amendment is part of the U.S. Constitution.
With recent executive orders signed by President Joe Biden, Jones said it is women and other weaker citizens who are put at risk when guns are taken away. Pointing to last year’s riots across the country, Jones said the weak were at the mercy of criminals who had guns.
Pollard asked that the issue be placed on the agenda for the next full commission meeting. The committee approved his motion 6-1. Voting in favor were commissioners Stoney Jackson, Duane Jones, Joyce Woodard, Larry Worsham, Pollard and Judy Pruett. Voting against was Commissioner Mike Cesarini.
The county commission is scheduled to meet Monday, April 19, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
