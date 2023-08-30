All charitable non-profit organizations were approved for some funding by the Giles County Commission last week.
The non-profit funding was among the items considered by the county commission in a more that two-and-a-half hour meeting Aug. 21. The meeting was presented on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view on-demand.
Of key interest to many in the packed county courtroom on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse was funding the Giles County Senior Center’s request for $20,000.
The Senior Citizens Center was the subject of public comments from multiple people at the beginning of the meeting, and ultimately received its requested funds by a vote of 20-1 with District 3 Commissioner David Adams voting against. The commission’s approval received an enthusiastic round of applause.
Also receiving the funding they had requested was Giles County Tourism’s $24,710. The commission voted 12-8-1 to fund the full amount. Voting record not available.
Other charitable non-profit organizations that received the funding were:
• Giles County Veterans Alliance for $2,500 by a vote of 18-2-1. Voting in favor of funding were commissioners Curry, Lathrop, Woodard, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Risner, Reedy, Savage, Butler, Gayle Jones, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were commissioners Hopkins and Rubelsky. Commissioner Terry Jones abstained.
• Decisions, Choices and Options for $2,000 by a vote of 14-7. Voting in favor of funding were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Wamble, Wilburn, Guthrie, Risner, Reedy, Butler, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were commissioners Lathrop, Terry Jones, Adams, Hopkins, Savage, Gayle Jones and Rubelsky.
• Kid’s Place for $2,500 by a vote of 17-4. Voting in favor of funding were commissioners: Curry, Lathrop, Woodard, Terry Jones, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Risner, Reedy, Butler, Gayle Jones, Baddour, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were commissioners Hopkins, Savage, Rubelsky and Brown.
• Boys and Girls Club for $2,500 by a vote of 16-5. Voting for funding were commissioners Curry, Lathrop, Woodard, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Risner, Reedy, Butler, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were commissioners Terry Jones, Hopkins, Savage, Gayle Jones and Rubelsky.
• Giles County Child Development Center for $2,500 by a vote of 12-9. Voting record not available.
• New Canaan Ranch for $6,800 from a county fund designated for drug rehabilitation by a vote of 19-2. Voting in favor of the funding were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Lathrop, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Risner, Hopkins, Reedy, Savage, Butler, Gayle Jones, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were commissioners Terry Jones and Rubelsky.
Per state law the commission’s intention to expend these funds on non-profit organizations will require a budget amendment that must be advertised and voted on at its September meeting.
The non-profits issue was one of several considered by the commission, most as part of proposed budget amendments.
Among those items were:
• Approval of spending $80,000 for schematic designs of the Giles County Courthouse by a vote of 19-1-1. Voting against was Adams. Abstaining was Brown.
• Approved a new backhoe for the convenience center at the Agri Park by a vote of 20-0-1 with Terry Jones abstaining.
• Did not approve spending $94,000 for architects to evaluate five county buildings for structural and maintenance needs. The vote for funding failed 5-16. Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Lathrop, Hopkins, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were Woodard, Terry Jones, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Risner, Reedy, Savage, Butler, Gayle Jones, Rubelsky, Baddour, Brown, Sutton and Goolsby.
• Approved an amendment to the commission’s Rule 7 concerning public speaking at commission meetings.
• Heard a report from Giles County EDC Director Phil Reese.
• Unanimously approved proposed amendments to the school system budget.
• Unanimously approved Notaries Public at Large and department reports, contracts, agreements and grants.
The next meeting of the Giles County Commission is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be available to view live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
