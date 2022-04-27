The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved and discussed several upcoming events yesterday (Tuesday).
Meeting in regular session, the city council approved a parade permit from Giles County High School for its senior walk out and Rescue Tails Dog Rescue’s 5k that will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
Alderman Pat Miles also encouraged everyone to attend the Pow Wow that will be held at the Agri Park this weekend.
In other business, the city council:
• Approved adoption of a resolution for the 2022-23 street maintenance contract.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said that it was annual paperwork between the city and TDOT for the city to run the street sweeper on state roads.
• Heard an event to place a historical marker in honor of James Brown on the southeast corner of the Courthouse’s lawn will be Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and UT Southern will provide refreshments.
Mayor Pat Ford said the placement was approved by the county.
Meeting as the beer board, aldermen approved an application for an on-premises consumption beer permit from Jing Rui Jiang D/B/A Yamato at 818A W. College St.
Harrison said it was under new ownership.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Monday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m.
