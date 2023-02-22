Creating a public policy for the use of Giles County Courthouse grounds, and how to handle an existing conflict in the use of those grounds, was discussed at length last week during a meeting of the county commission’s Legislative Committee.

County Executive Graham Stowe explained that the county has no policy when someone calls to reserve the gazebo on the north side of the Courthouse lawn. At this time, the process, according to Stowe, is his office takes a request and it is written on a calendar.

