Creating a public policy for the use of Giles County Courthouse grounds, and how to handle an existing conflict in the use of those grounds, was discussed at length last week during a meeting of the county commission’s Legislative Committee.
County Executive Graham Stowe explained that the county has no policy when someone calls to reserve the gazebo on the north side of the Courthouse lawn. At this time, the process, according to Stowe, is his office takes a request and it is written on a calendar.
Stowe said he wants input from commissioners and Sheriff Kyle Helton so that County Attorney Chris Williams can craft a policy for the use of the county-owned areas around the Courthouse, which includes the gazebo.
“Recently, I had somebody call me up to reserve the gazebo and that date, unbeknownst to me coincided with the pride event going on, on the Square,” Stowe said, adding the group that has reserved the gazebo is an “opposing group.”
Stowe said this is an example of how a permit process that works in concert with the City of Pulaski’s parade permit process would allow the county to avoid this kind of conflict.
A policy that county law enforcement can be on board with, that works with the city, addresses the right to assemble and sets forth the county’s jurisdictions and boundaries is a brief example of what Stowe said he wants to propose.
Turning back to the current conflicting situation, Legislative Committee Chairman Evan Baddour noted that the pride event is scheduled for June 3, allowing time to come to a resolution on the conflicting uses of county facilities and areas on the Square under the city’s event/parade permit.
Stowe agreed, saying it is an example of the “gamut” of events that are requested at the gazebo.
“We want to avoid whatever conflicts that might come up,” he said. “We just need a policy.”
Baddour asked about existing reservations, including June 3, for the gazebo, and Stowe responded that he didn’t have the name of the individual who reserved the gazebo for the date of the pride event, adding that it wasn’t a group.
Caron Perkins, president of the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition, explained to the committee that her group got its parade permit through the city of Pulaski first and asked who has priority.
Baddour asked when the request for the gazebo was received. Stowe said it was before the pride event was scheduled, noting he had to go back and look it up due to a request. Perkins noted that, in an email she received from Stowe, he said he received the gazebo request Jan. 25, a day after the parade permit was granted by the city of Pulaski. Stowe acknowledged that if the email she had said that, it is correct, because her request was what caused him to initially look up the date.
Perkins said the Inclusivity Coalition strives to make sure LGBTQ individuals are welcome in the community, and they were seeking to have an event where they could be safe.
She said her group is concerned about who has reserved the gazebo.
“On Feb. 9 you let me know somebody has reserved the gazebo, and we have found out that it is possibly an anti-LGBTQ group,” Perkins said to Stowe. “That concerns us for safety reasons. We’ve been working with Pulaski Police for security for our event, and it concerned them also. It definitely needs to be discussed and definite answers determined.”
Baddour admitted that the county not having a policy that works with the city’s process is complicated, but turned back to what can be done about the June 3 conflicting situations.
Stowe said he believes it is something he needs to talk to Sheriff Helton about, and the committee agreed.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the Legislative Committee:
• Approved changes to the county commission meeting’s rules including, adding the monthly Economic Development Commission update to the agenda, providing a log for the public to sign when speaking to the county commission and allowing the chairman of the commission to use discretion on when to use roll call voting with specific exceptions. The rules changes will require approval from two-thirds of the county commission to go into effect.
• Moved the time period for non-profits to submit their information and applications for appropriation funding to April 1-May 1. This will allow the county commission to determine how it will handle funding the Giles County Agri Park going forward.
• Voted to set regular county commission School Committee and Budget Committee meetings for the first Friday following the monthly School Board meeting each month. Other meetings can be called as the chairmen deem necessary.
• Approved sending a resolution to the full commission that state, country and county flags will fly on county flagpoles. The lone exception is the POW flag that currently flies on the memorial on the north side of the Pulaski Square.
