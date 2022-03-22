A Prospect man remains in custody in connection with a shooting in Pulaski last week.
Gerald Armond Smith, 34, of Prospect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Christopher Brooks at the Mapco on Mill Street in Pulaski.
Pulaski Police Department Investigator Gerrod Shirey said at approximately 9:52 p.m. March 16, Smith pulled in the Mapco and shot Brooks one time in the chest with a pistol.
Brooks was able to drive away from the scene to another local market from which he was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Brooks was reportedly treated for his wounds and released.
“Through the investigation we learned who it was,” Shirey said, adding that Smith worked for a trucking company out of Decatur. “He had a load he was taking to Birmingham, so we followed him by GPS and when he got back to Decatur we contacted him and he came in for an interview.”
As of press time, Smith remained in the Giles County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court March 31.
