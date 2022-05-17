One man is dead and three others are charged with his shooting death on the side of a rural Giles County road last week.
According to a press release from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, on May 10 at 11:14 p.m., David Price Simms, 23, of Jackson County, Tenn., was found dead in the roadway with a gun on Nancy Green Ridge Road in southern Giles County.
After a long, exhaustive investigation of the scene and search for suspects, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton held a press conference May 13 to announce the capture and arrest of three people suspected of being involved in the shooting.
Joseph Bowen, 35, Samuel Fulton, 21, and Zandi Engelbrecht Nivens, 24, were captured in Limestone County, Ala., according to Helton, who added that the three suspects face charges in Giles County of First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault resulting in death. GCSD Lt. Shane Hunter said Bowen and Fulton are local and Nivens is from the Spring Hill area.
Englebrecht, Fulton and Bowen waived extradition from Limestone County and were booked into the Giles County Jail Friday, after the press conference. They are scheduled to appear in court May 26.
The crime, according to Hunter, was the result of an armed robbery around 9 p.m. May 10. He noted that the shooting involved multiple participants with multiple firearms, adding that the crime scene covered “way more than 100 yards.”
“We are still waiting on some evidence to be processed to be able to give a conclusive answer to the questions involving whether it was a shootout or not,” Hunter said. “But obviously there were an extensive amount of rounds of ammunition recovered from the crime scene.”
Hunter acknowledged that it was unclear at the time of the press conference who was shooting at whom.
Helton praised the work of his department as well as the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Spring Hill Police Department, Lewisburg Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Columbia Police Department, FBI, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, Clay County, Fla., Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The size of the crime scene and amount of evidence to be collected took several hours to process, and the assisting agencies helped in the search for the suspects, according to Hunter
“All three have lengthy criminal histories,” Hunter said. “We had to gain information from these other jurisdictions. Some of them were moving around, fluid.”
He said there was some relationship between the parties.
When asked if he believed residents in the area were in danger during the shooting and search for the suspects, Hunter said he did, adding that all three suspects had potential for violent criminal activity.
“Anytime you discharge a firearm, there’s a high potential for where those rounds are going to end up,” he said. “So there’s concern for the citizens in the vicinity.”
