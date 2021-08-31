The Hall of Fame coach was laid to rest Aug. 26. His final Bus Ride.
Pardon my personal experience with this article. Coach Mayfield joined his longtime friend coach Joe Hardin, also a Hall of Famer, who also made his final Bus Ride this year.
I was both honored and privileged to be a part of their bus rides, as an assistant boys basketball coach with Joe Hardin and later as a head coach. Some of those bus rides were short, to Lawrence County, and some were long, to places like Franklin County.
I was in the presence of two legends. As coaches, we sat up front with the players behind us and not once did the players get loud or unruly. Those two legends demanded that.
Oh sure, when we won, there was a little joy on the way home, but if the girls lost or the boys lost, it was not celebration time. It was when we both won.
I sat in the funeral home listening to the tributes to coach Billy Mayfield and reflected back on those years riding that school bus, all the victories, and there were many.
The talk was always about basketball. What did we do wrong? What did we do right?
I can say Giles County High was in great hands with Joe Hardin and Billy Mayfield.
When Billy Mayfield came to GCHS to coach as an assistant football coach and head girls basketball coach, he said, “I will try this girls coaching for one year and see how it works out.”
Well, 38 years later, let’s see how it worked out.
Probably a million miles on bus trips, and for good measure we’ll throw in 750 wins, two state championships and coach of the year in the state, region and district.
I know now looking back, I learned a lot from Joe Hardin and Billy Mayfield. I know of no other coach who loved the game of basketball more than those two.
Sure there were tough practices. Sure there was a lot of hard work. And of course there were a lot of hours.
All of those bus drivers we had over that period have made that final ride also. J.B. Kelly and Jake Johnson drove most of those trips.
Coach Billy Mayfield was a coach who was always in the game from start to finish. Whether the Lady Cats were winning big or losing, he was always the same. I remember him saying the game has got to be the same as far as the coach is concerned. Whether the gym is full or no fans in the stands. It didn’t matter. Their love of basketball was the same.
As I sat for the final bus ride at Bennett-May Funeral Home, I looked at the black and gold casket that his lovely wife of 62 years had picked out. There was a basketball sitting on top of the casket in the middle of the GCHS school colors of black and gold.
What a sad but fitting final bus ride for my dear friend.
Coach Billy Mayfield, thanks coach for letting me share a bus ride with you.
