The Pulaski Board of Mayor Aldermen started discussing a possible sign ordinance during this week’s work session.
Mayor Pat Ford suggested the board consider regulations for “the bigger billboard type signs and maybe the bigger electronic type signs.” Then, he added, the board could “work through an entirety of a sign ordinance and what that actually looks like.”
“There’s a lot of people who call the city and are surprised we don’t have a sign ordinance at all,” Ford said.
“If you all wanted to start that process, that would need to be started through the planning commission,” Harrison said, adding that the planning commission would do the “heavy lifting” and send it back to the city council for its recommendation.
The board heard that a sign ordinance had previously been discussed but encountered challenges when it came to temporary signs and time limits.
“What we’re beginning to look at in our community is visual pollution, and it is on the rise,” Alderman Pat Miles said.
“We can either stop that now or put regulations on them,” Ford said.
The board heard during its work session that a water/sewer rate increase may happen in the next year.
Harrison said his suggestion would be to first get the athletic facilities that use a sprinkler system up to paying comparable to everyone else. He said these facilities are currently only paying $10 for the first 250,000 gallons of water.
“They are pretty much getting free water,” Harrison said, adding that the city is “losing money on that.”
Harrison’s recommendation is to charge $10 for the first 2,500 gallons and then charge per every additional 1,000 gallons the same rate that wholesale customers are charged.
Chief of Police John Dickey commended the city on how it has “been good” to police department employees, helping to retain good officers.
He attributed the city council’s efforts to his department always having the equipment they need, the working conditions and benefits as well.
“It’s the working conditions,” Dickey said, adding that that is what makes the difference. “That’s something you can’t put a price tag on, you can’t figure that into an hourly rate…”
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 27, at noon. Items on the agenda will include:
• An amendment to the 2022-23 budget ordinance on second reading.
• The transfer of property to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) to negotiate the sale of city-owned land in the floodplain behind Adient.
Harrison said there is about 42 acres and Patriot Rails, the new transload facility in that area, has inquired about purchasing it.
“They have talked about more laydown yard and had some conversations with other people about building some warehouse spaces back there,” he said, adding that “every bit of it is in a floodplain.”
Harrison suggested the stipulation of the IDB giving the money from the sale of the land back to the city.
“A couple of things they have suggested to me is that they want to bring in two more rail spurs and maybe extend the one they have now farther down so they can handle more cars,” Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said, adding that the railyard is “attracting a lot of
