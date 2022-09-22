City Council Preview

The Pulaski Board of Mayor Aldermen started discussing a possible sign ordinance during this week’s work session.

Mayor Pat Ford suggested the board consider regulations for “the bigger billboard type signs and maybe the bigger electronic type signs.” Then, he added, the board could “work through an entirety of a sign ordinance and what that actually looks like.”

