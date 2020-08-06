Construction for a pad-ready site will provide the county with a competitive edge for prospective industries, meaning possibly more jobs for Giles Countians.
Doss Brothers, Inc. of Lawrenceburg began construction of a 250,000-plus square foot pad-ready site at Lot 5 in Dan Speer Industrial Park South July 6.
“This is a game-changer for our community and is a great asset to promote to prospective industries,” said David Hamilton, executive director of the Giles County Economic Development Commission. Hamilton explained that having a pad-ready site saves industries “valuable time during construction, thus getting their products to market faster.”
According to EDC, the pad-ready site is jointly funded by the City of Pulaski, Giles County and the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA awarded a grant of up to $500,000 to Giles County for construction of the pad with the city and county providing the match funds. A detention pond, which will capture water run-off from the site, is being funded by the City of Pulaski. An industrial access road grant from the State of Tennessee was awarded to the City of Pulaski to extend the road to the site.
According to the Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association, the Giles County site is one of only five pad-ready sites in the 40-county region they represent.
“The city and county should be commended for investing in the pad-ready site,” Hamilton said.
