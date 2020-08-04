Slag Spill Will Require Weeks-Long Cleanup

A July 31 crash resulted in an overturned 18-wheeler spilling aluminum slag into Big Creek with cleanup expected to take several weeks, according Giles OEM officials.
The single-vehicle incident took place on Highway 166 North just south of the Highway 245 intersection at around noon. Two passengers were checked out at the scene by Giles EMS with neither requiring transport.
Big Creek is a tributary of Richland Creek, however, cleanup companies informed Giles OEM that no aluminum slag had reached Richland Creek due to the weight of the substance causing it to sink straight to the bottom. Officials at the local water treatment plant have been alerted of the conditions and will be monitoring the situation, according to Giles OEM.
Also aiding at the scene were Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.