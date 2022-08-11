The inaugural class of the Small Business Mentorship Program at the University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) was honored during a June ceremony that included a $1,000 grant for each of the five businesses.
Those participating businesses included The Southern Table, a restaurant owned by Keri Golden; Second Street Coffee House, a coffee shop owned by Mace Crye; ColorMeCozy, a retail store owned by Lauren Holley Cox; Over Yonder Boutique, a traveling clothing boutique owned by Asheton Pierce; and Crumb, a soon-to-be bakery owned by Aspen White.
“We believe that a vibrant small business community is essential to a thriving rural community,” UTS Turner Center Program Officer Rebecka Cronin said. “As entrepreneurs in our community, each of these businesses are demonstrating their commitment to the future of Pulaski.”
The program launched this year and is managed through the Turner Center for Rural Vitality.
“The program is designed to support newer small businesses in Pulaski,” Cronin said, adding that “nearly 50 percent of all small businesses fail within their first five years.”
“We wanted to provide a network of support for new businesses,” she said.
The businesses were chosen “from a competitive group of applicants” and matched with a board of mentors that consisted of five to six established business leaders (business owners, accountants, attorneys, realtors and marketing professionals) from within the community, Cronin said.
“Over the course of six months, these boards met with their mentees, providing advice on business strategy and help with business essentials,” she said. “After completing the program, each of the five businesses were awarded a $1,000 grant to support their business.
“Essentially, this program sought to draw on the expertise of the community to support new entrepreneurs.”
Feedback that has been received from the businesses participating in this program has included some of these businesses seeing increased sales, being better prepared for future opportunities and improved management of their employees, Cronin said.
“Throughout the program, we heard businesses focusing on everything from social media marketing to growth strategies to best practices for onboarding new employees,” she said.
With the completion of this year’s program, applications will open for the next in September.
“The Turner Center for Rural Vitality is part of the outreach of UT Southern and the wider UT System, and we hope that all of our participants will continue to use us as a resource,” Cronin said.
“Our biggest hope is that they will continue to thrive, and in doing so, continue to have a positive impact on the wider community,” Cronin concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.