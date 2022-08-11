The inaugural class of the Small Business Mentorship Program at the University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) was honored during a June ceremony that included a $1,000 grant for each of the five businesses.

Those participating businesses included The Southern Table, a restaurant owned by Keri Golden; Second Street Coffee House, a coffee shop owned by Mace Crye; ColorMeCozy, a retail store owned by Lauren Holley Cox; Over Yonder Boutique, a traveling clothing boutique owned by Asheton Pierce; and Crumb, a soon-to-be bakery owned by Aspen White. 

