If a county road does not have a speed limit sign, vehicles may tend to travel at higher speeds regardless of the condition of the roads.
The Giles County Highway Department met Oct. 20 to discuss a few speed limit petitions it had received.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If a county road does not have a speed limit sign, vehicles may tend to travel at higher speeds regardless of the condition of the roads.
The Giles County Highway Department met Oct. 20 to discuss a few speed limit petitions it had received.
Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said the department supported reducing the speeds on both Blue Creek and Gardner roads.
“It is very dangerous,” a representative in favor of the request said.
Hyatt said if no speed is posted, people can legally travel [55] miles per hour, and it requires the governing body of the county to decide to post a speed.
“Without it being posted, there is no need to ask them [State Troopers] to come because they can’t do a thing for anybody,” he said.
The committee approved posting 35 mile per hour signs on both the roads.
In other business, the committee:
• Approved a request for a bridge dedication over Robertson Fork Creek on Church Street for Charles Edward Jett, a former mayor of Lynnville.
As a mayor, he would get out and read water meters and weedeat around signs, Hyatt said.
“Unbelievable what this man would do,” he said.
Hyatt said the dedication is no cost to the county; the family will pay the costs associated with the bridge dedication.
• Heard inflation costs of highway equipment and materials have increased, including diesel being up from last year by 45 percent, gas by 11 percent, Patch Magic (cold mix) up by 70 percent, RS2 Oil (tar and chip) 86 percent, average rock cost 28 percent and average culvert cost up by 7.5 percent.
• Due to a two-year rollover, the highway department has a balance of just over $464,000 in a road improvement grant with the state. Hyatt said the state does ask for the counties to “spend it out,” and the department will use the funds to assist in paving roads.
Once those funds are depleted, he said the department will allow those funds to rollover for another two years and do the same.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.