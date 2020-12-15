A proposed splash pad to replace the Pulaski Recreation Center pool is ready to go out for bids. City Administrator Terry Harrison said it is expected to be one of the largest in Middle Tennessee.
“It is going to be a really nice addition to our parks and recreation,” Harrison said.
Recognizing that he knew people enjoyed swimming but conversely how a splash pad would free up funds, Harrison added, “this will allow us to provide other services to the community.”
At the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman’s regular meeting Dec. 8, Harrison listed several ways in which a splash pad would save in cost: several thousand gallons less water will have to be treated, only about four summer employees will be needed at the pad versus the 15-20 needed for a pool and a pool requires a great deal of liability.
It was acknowledged that the pool had experienced major leaks for the past three or four years and all efforts to repair them had been exhausted with nothing working. After further evaluation, it was determined the pool would possibly have to be busted up, Harrison added.
The cost would be approximately the same to rebuild the pool or build the pad, but the pad would cost less in the long run, according to Harrison.
The board approved the advertising for bids for the splash pad. The bids are scheduled to be opened Jan. 12, 2021.
Police Car Bids
The city council approved the referral of bids for the annual purchase of police cars to Harrison and Chief of Police John Dickey with authority to award the bids. The bid of $26,026 from Sharp Motor Company for a 2021 Dodge Charger police car will be compared to the state’s pricing. Harrison informed the board that Sharp Motor Company was the only submission, and two or three other dealerships had requested specifications but never bid. Two cars out of the general fund and two out of the drug fund are expected to be purchased.
Season’s Greetings
“With this being our last meeting of the year and getting through a difficult year for everybody, I think it is very appropriate for us to wish everybody a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Harrison said, adding that with the new year an unwelcomed guest — Coronavirus — would hopefully be on its way out.
“It has been a productive year, and we’ve got a lot done,” Harrison concluded, and insisted that the city employees were grateful to the board as well.
In other business, the board:
• Rejected the request from the property owner on Rocky Road for the placement of a utility pole on property jointly owned by the county and city. The motion to reject carried with Alderman Hardin Franklin voting against.
• Heard the state had approved Phase II of the North First Street sidewalk project for the city to pick up where it will end at Thomas Street and proceed with it down to Highway 31-A. The board approved for the work to be put out for bids.
• Re-elected Alderman Pat Miles as vice mayor.
• Canceled the board’s Dec. 14 work session and the Dec. 22 regular session.• Approved a resolution relative to Pulaski Electric System tax equivalent totaling $1,107,414.16.
• Approved annual liquor store renewals which included Highway 64 Liquor Store, Discount Liquors and Bypass Liquor Store.
• Adopted a resolution for annual work requests from the county. Harrison said this pertains to any possible emergency work that may ever need to be done and allows for the county’s assistance in that work.
• Approved bond resolutions for the water and sewer department for the borrowing of up to $12 million.
The city council will next meet in work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at City Hall.
