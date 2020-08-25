Recent changes in state law are expected to bring about changes to the way school districts define and handle zero tolerance offenses by students and child abuse and neglect reporting by school personnel.
The Giles County School Board will consider several policy changes recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association as a result of these law changes in the recent session of the Tennessee General Assembly.
The school board is scheduled to meet in regular session Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Central Office beginning at 5 p.m.
Among the policy changes the school board will consider on first reading are:
• Policy 6.319 Alternative School Program — Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard said new legislation clarifies that students who commit zero tolerance offenses are not required to be placed in alternative schools and programs as they were previously.
“That changed with the recent public chapter so that we can make that decision not to put them in alternative school or alternative program and it further defines an alternative school versus an alternative program,” Beard said, adding that an alternative school is located off site from other schools while an alternative program is located at a school, like the current alternative program at Giles County High School. “It goes back to where we can actually expel a student for zero tolerance.”
Beard said expulsion is at the discretion of the director of schools and can be appealed to the Board of Education under the new policy.
• Policy 6.309 Zero Tolerance Offenses — Beard said the new policy changes the definition of dangerous weapons and instruments to reflect a focus on firearms. Firearms possession would be a zero tolerance offense, but a student with a pocket knife, which would be zero tolerance under current policy, would be a disciplinary action.
• Policy 6.316 Suspension, Expulsion, Remand — Another policy change that further defines the reasons for suspensions and disciplinary actions.
• Policy 6.317 Student Disciplinary Hearing Authority — Sets the parameters for Giles County Schools’ DHA at five members with Beard appointing the chairperson of the district DHA.
• Policy 5.409 Child Abuse and Neglect — Reflects changes in state law that alters the way school personnel are to handle suspected abuse.
Beard said no school personnel are allowed to provide any information of suspected child abuse or neglect to a student’s parent or guardian under the new policy. Parents and guardians must be referred to investigative agencies.
The new state law, according to Beard, also changes the way school system personnel report suspected child abuse or neglect. Rather than all school personnel being responsible to report, each school will have a child abuse coordinator and an alternate child abuse coordinator who will be each school’s reporting agent.
• Policy 4.205 College Level Courses — Reflects the current practice of students taking college level courses during school hours. The board will also consider deleting Policy 4.203.
Critical Infrastructure
Although in August the board approved, on first reading, designating school system personnel as critical infrastructure to ensure schools can remain open through the COVID-19 pandemic, new state requirements for districts choosing the critical infrastructure designation is giving the board pause on finalizing that decision.
Beard shared a list of guidelines provided by the state for school districts choosing the critical infrastructure designation. Included in those guidelines are mandatory wearing of masks for staff and students third grade and up and school staff members identified as close contact isolating when not at school.
Most of the comments from board members indicate the new state requirements make the critical infrastructure designation too difficult to adhere to. The issue will be on the board’s September agenda for second reading. If it does not pass, the critical infrastructure designation will not be implemented.
Budget Amendment
The school board will also consider a budget amendment that would move $200,000 from the school system’s reserve funds to capital projects.
Beard said a roof leak at Minor Hill School continues to be a problem despite having been repaired numerous times.
The budget amendment would include funds for that and several other projects at other schools in the system.
