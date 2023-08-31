Limited in its ability to take more decisive action, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen handed down the maximum penalty allowed by state law against a local market owner charged with allowing the sale of beer to minors.
Acting as the city’s Beer Board, on Aug. 22, the mayor and aldermen levied a $1,000 fine against Adel Basta, owner of Honeysuckle Market at the corner of North First and East Grigsby streets, finding him guilty on two counts of violating a probation the board had just imposed two weeks earlier.
Additionally, City Attorney Andy Hoover has been asked to write a letter to Tennessee’s ABC Board recommending that Basta’s status as a Responsible Vendor be revoked. It was the state’s Responsible Vendor law that ultimately limited the punishment the beer board was allowed to impose.
On Aug. 8, the Beer Board met with Basta and his attorney, Colby Baddour, to address selling alcohol to minors. The hearing resulted in the following consequences for Basta:
• Suspension of his beer permit for one month.
• Probation for one year.
• Terminating an employee who continued to sell alcohol minors.
Baddour asked that the license suspension begin Aug. 15 so Basta would have time to sell a shipment of beer he had just received. The board allowed this grace period, though the probation period went into effect immediately.
On Aug. 11, Giles County Sheriff’s Investigator Mike Thomason conducted an undercover investigation wherein an 18-year-old informant entered the Honeysuckle Market to purchase beer. According to Thomason, the clerk, a brand new employee, told the informant he looked young and asked for his ID. After looking at his ID, which Thomason stressed was labeled “under 21”, the clerk sold the informant the beer. On Aug. 14, Thomason said the same clerk sold beer to the 18-year-old informant again without asking for an ID, resulting in two probation violations within the first week of the probationary period.
“That’s pretty blatant, especially when there are already some questions about whether they should have a license period, after selling it [beer to minors] several times,” Alderman Jerry Bryant said. “You go out to Walmart, it don’t matter what your age is, they ask for your ID.”
Thomason said the Sheriff’s Department conducted the same undercover investigation at nine locations in August, four of which were cited for selling alcohol to minors. He identified the stores as Bull Market, Honeysuckle Market, Bad Habits and HP Market.
Baddour told city leaders that Basta is taking the violations very seriously, firing two employees and adding a software system used to check IDs. Baddour said Basta sits at home monitoring the store camera, texting employees when people enter the store and reminding them to check IDs. He also claimed the software system has proven to be faulty, adding that Basta can’t work 18 hours every day.
With some aldermen calling for the suspension of Basta’s beer permit for up to a year, it was explained to them that under state law they are limited in what they are allowed to do.
While Basta wasn’t certified as a Responsible Vendor on the beer sales his store was charged with for the Aug. 8 hearing, he had received the certification by Aug. 6, which means the fine is capped at $1,000 for the subsequent offenses.
Additionally, the cases for which the hearing was held Aug. 22 were for alleged beer sales by a newly hired clerk at that market. State law provides new employees 61 days to obtain their Responsible Vendor certification, offering them and the store protection as Responsible Vendors during that time.
Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton stressed that Basta was not being singled out.
“Our ultimate goal is for everyone to be in compliance,” Helton told the board. “We’re not picking on his business. We will continue these operations. Hopefully this will be the end of it. Our ultimate goal is for everyone to sell legally. We just want compliance.”
“When you put these stings together, you have an A-Z form that you really have to put in place,” Dickey said. “You beat your brains out to hold people accountable for things and then the legislature provides loopholes with this vendor certification.”
Vice Mayor Ricky Keith asked why criminal charges aren’t being pressed against Basta and what is necessary to pursue them. Pressing criminal charges against the permit holder is up to the district attorney, according to the law enforcement officers in attendance.
With the maximum penalty allowed by the state imposed, along with the request to send a letter to the state ABC Board concerning Basta’s Responsible Vendor status, Mayor J.J. Brindley expressed the board’s desire to not see Basta back under the same circumstances.
“Mr. Basta we don’t want to be here again,” Brindley said. “This is wasting a lot of people’s time. It’s uncalled for and it’s pathetic. We’ve been lenient to you. We’ve tried to work with you. We don’t want to see you up here again. If you’ve got to start working those 18-hour days, start working those 18 hours. We’ve got to fix this.”
