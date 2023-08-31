Limited in its ability to take more decisive action, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen handed down the maximum penalty allowed by state law against a local market owner charged with allowing the sale of beer to minors.

Acting as the city’s Beer Board, on Aug. 22, the mayor and aldermen levied a $1,000 fine against Adel Basta, owner of Honeysuckle Market at the corner of North First and East Grigsby streets, finding him guilty on two counts of violating a probation the board had just imposed two weeks earlier. 

