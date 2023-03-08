Heavy winds wreaked havoc across Giles County Friday, leaving thousands without power and a lot of trees to clear from roads.
Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Josh Young said most of the damage from what he said was straight-line winds involved trees down and the related power outages.
“As of right now, there doesn’t seem to have been any rotation involved, but the National Weather Service will come down and check on that,” Young said. “Shout out to our PES linemen for their work to get everybody’s power back on.”
The storm broke 15 poles, many along a main transmission line on Kathleen Drive, that resulted in 32 separate outages, knocking out power to 3,140 PES customers in total, 142 for one night and 52 for two nights.
The power to all customers was restored by 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience, our staff for their determination and commitment, Rusty Spur for a great meal, Hardee’s for breakfast to start the day and last, but not least, Mt. Pleasant Power and Lewisburg Electric for lending a helping a hand,” a Facebook from PES states.
One of the more noticeable results of the high winds was high atop the Giles County Courthouse, where the eagle on the weather vane was bent.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said he has spoken with Jeff Brindley, who worked on the eagle back in 2010 when it blew off the Courthouse.
“We will definitely need to make repairs, but he’s (Brindley) confident the mount is secure and structurally sound,” Stowe said, noting the wind blast was severe. “Hopefully, we can proceed with repairs as early as next week, dependent on crane availability.”
Even though it is presumed the eagle is secure, Stowe said caution tape will remain up around the north and east sides of the Courthouse as a precaution until the eagle is secure.
Across the city of Pulaski and all of Giles County, trees succumbed to the heavy blasts of wind, blocking streets and roads.
“It got us pretty hard pretty much all across the county,” Giles County Road Superintendent Barry Hyatt said. “We had around 40 roads blocked by trees that we moved to the side, and now we are going back to get them picked up. We worked Friday into the night until we had everything open that we knew about.”
The Giles County Ambulance Service reported that one individual was transported from the Mill Street area in Pulaski to STRHS Pulaski. Unofficial reports indicate that a tree fell on a trailer in the area.
No other injuries requiring ambulance response or transportation were reported.
