Heavy winds wreaked havoc across Giles County Friday, leaving thousands without power and a lot of trees to clear from roads.

Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Josh Young said most of the damage from what he said was straight-line winds involved trees down and the related power outages.

IMG_1842 web.jpg

PES / Submitted
IMG_1882 web.jpg

PES / Submitted
Kathleen Drive-PES photo web.jpg

PES Crews work through the night to replace poles that were destroyed along Kathleen Drive in Pulaski.   PES / Submitted
IMG_1851 web.jpg

High winds leave the Courthouse eagle bent after last Friday’s storm. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

