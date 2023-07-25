IMG_0502 web.jpg

A car parked along Flower Street gets the worst of the strong winds that blew through Pulaski during the afternoon hours of July 18.   Submitted

Storms rocked Giles County July 18 and 19, causing damage in Historic Downtown Pulaski and leaving thousands without power.

The storms hit Giles County from the north and west at approximately 4 p.m. cutting a path south and east. What has been described by many as straight line winds left a trail of downed trees and power lines.

IMG_5040 web.jpg

Trees completely block Flower Street immediately following the strong winds that whipped through Pulaski July 18.   Photo by Sarah Stewart 
sam davis web.jpg

Winds topple a tree onto this Sam Davis Avenue home.   Submitted

