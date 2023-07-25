Storms rocked Giles County July 18 and 19, causing damage in Historic Downtown Pulaski and leaving thousands without power.
The storms hit Giles County from the north and west at approximately 4 p.m. cutting a path south and east. What has been described by many as straight line winds left a trail of downed trees and power lines.
Pulaski Electric System reported damaged lines in multiple locations. Repairs included replacing seven damaged poles. At the peak there were 30 separate outages affecting approximately 1,700 customers.
PES crews worked throughout the night July 18 into the morning of July 19, with the majority of customers back on by 3:30 a.m.
“We would like to thank customers for their patience during this time,” PES Chief Customer Services Officer Tamieka Russell said. “Outages with multiple trees and poles down takes time to work through due to having to clear the trees, remove the old pole, prep the new pole, hang new lines and so forth, but we are thankful for your understanding, and we are grateful all work was completed safely with all staff being able to return home.”
According to Giles County Executive Graham Stowe, the Giles County Highway Department reported clearing more than 32 trees from county roads and damage was reported across the downtown Pulaski area.
The Giles County Courthouse and County Annex both sustained what appeared to be minor wind damage, while businesses on the Pulaski Square reported windows blown out. The Baddour building on South First Street sustained significant roof damage and broken windows as well.
Giles County OEM Director Josh Young recognized the county’s emergency response agencies for their quick action.
“Pulaski Street Department, Pulaski Police, Pulaski Fire, Pulaski Electric, Giles County Highway, Giles Fire and Rescue, Giles EMS, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Transportation and THP all worked diligently to restore things back as quickly as possible,” Young noted. “I’m not sure how many calls were run over those few days, but I know it was a bunch.”
