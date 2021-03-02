City Administrator Terry Harrison has informed the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen of a meeting with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), where he said a pedestrian/bike trail on a map of Pulaski was examined to determine “strengths and weaknesses.”
Lane Rose, head of the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department, gave the TDOT representatives a tour of Pulaski’s existing trail systems, some of the city’s parks and Martin College. South Central Tennessee Development District representatives joined the meeting via Zoom.
The discussions included different possibilities for a pedestrian/bike trail; traffic calming methods; Jefferson Street solutions — stop signs, speed humps, speed bumps, a roundabout that is more like an island; possibly going out to east campus and more with the trail; and bicycling.
“It was a good meeting,” Harrison said, adding that a document should be ready in a few months to present to the board for their recommendations.
EDC Update
Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton told the board during the Feb. 22 work session a pad ready site had been submitted for a 100-job, $61 million investment, agriculture related project.
After the owners of a company based in Lawrenceburg backed out of the sale of the Timken building, the prospective steel automotive plant project will no longer be coming to Pulaski, he said.
While the buyers were in the process of doing their due diligence and were about to sign the purchase agreement, Hamilton said no reason was offered from the seller as to why, only that it was “no longer for sale.” This project would have been a $100 million investment and provided 200 jobs.
“I’ve never had a building pulled out from under somebody when they’ve agreed on a price and everything,” Hamilton said.
Last year, local industry added 204 jobs and invested more than $29 million in new equipment. Two other companies, Frito Lay and Adient, will be adding another 100 jobs and $200 million in investments with their upcoming projects.
Abernathy Airport
City Attorney Andy Hoover informed the board that the City of Pulaski and Giles County has obtained possession of property connected to the Abernathy Airport.
Acquiring the land was necessary for the removal of trees that have been interfering with the operations of the airport. They will be bidding out for the tree removal on the acquired property that will be enclosed with cattle fence as well, Hoover said.
Recognition
Harrison commended the street department employees who worked around the clock clearing the streets of all the ice and snow.
Chief of Police John Dickey recognized officers Cory Medley and Sarah Holley who assisted an elderly couple when their pipe burst during the freezing temperatures.
In other business, the city council at its regular meeting Feb. 23:
• Heard a $12 million loan through First National Bank for sewer upgrades had closed Feb. 22.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing Jamie Ayres, a Pulaski Fire Department engineer, to file applications for grants to replace equipment.
• Approved the recommendation of Greg Davenport with J.R. Wauford for Gilispie Construction of McMinnville to receive the bid of $366,000 to rehab the pump station in front of the wastewater treatment plant. Harrison said a state grant had already been received to pay for almost $200,000 of the project.
• Approved for Harwell Alley to become a one-way street per a request from resident Morris Ed Harwell due to the alley only being approximately 10-foot wide, which restricts two vehicles from simultaneously driving through it. In order for vehicles to get by each other on either side, they have to veer onto a driveway or grass. Signs will be posted.
• Approved Mayor Pat Ford’s appointment of Kelby Sutton as a board member to the Pulaski Housing Authority.
