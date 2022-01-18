271952164_10166731386900151_3862320831062508774_n web.jpg

Snow falls throughout the day Sunday in Northern Giles County, blanketing the Lynnville area in Winter white. Lingering snow and ice on county back roads led to the cancellation of schools yesterday (Tuesday).   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

